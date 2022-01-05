Australia cancels Novak Djokovic . entry visa

Australia said on Thursday it had canceled Novak Djokovic’s entry visa, paving the way for his detention and removal in a dramatic turning point for the tennis world’s number one. The Serb had landed in Melbourne the night before after celebrating on social media that he had a medical clearance to play in the tournament with no proof that he had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The vaccine waiver, granted by Australian Open organizers after his application was approved by two medical panels, sparked anger among Australians who have been endured by Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions for two years.

But the nine-time Australian Open champion never got past border control.

“Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia and his visa has subsequently been revoked,” the Australian Border Force said in a statement.

“Non-citizens who do not have a valid visa on entry or whose visas have been revoked will be detained and removed from Australia,” it added.

“The Australian Border Forces will continue to ensure that those arriving at our border adhere to our laws and entry requirements.”

– ‘No excuses’ –

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country’s strict border policies were key to keeping death rates low.

“Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders,” he said.

“No one is above these rules.”

Home Secretary Karen Andrews said the government has made “no apologies” for protecting the border.

“Individuals who fail to meet our strict requirements will be banned from entering Australia, no matter who they are,” she said in a statement.

Djokovic was expected to leave Australia as soon as possible after losing his visa.

The Serbian president denounced Australia for the “mistreatment” of the star.

President Aleksandar Vucic said on Instagram that he had spoken to Djokovic by phone and told him that “all of Serbia is with him and that our authorities are taking all measures to end the mistreatment of the world’s best tennis player as soon as possible”.

“In accordance with all standards of public international law, Serbia will fight for Novak Djokovic, justice and truth.”

The Australian government’s decision followed a wave of anger over the granting of Djokovic’s exemption.

Stephen Parnis, a former vice president of the Australian Medical Association, said it sent a “terrible message” to people trying to stop the spread of Covid-19.

– ‘No special favor’ –

Morrison had warned the previous day that if Djokovic did not have the proof for his exemption, he would “be on the next plane home”.

All participants in the first Grand Slam of 2022, which starts on January 17, must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a medical exemption, which will only be granted after assessment by two panels of independent experts.

Tournament chief Craig Tiley said the defending champion had been given “no special favor” but had urged him to reveal why he was given the exemption in order to calm public anger.

One of the conditions for entry without a vaccine is if a person has had Covid-19 in the past six months. Whether that was the case with Djokovic has not been disclosed.

Tiley said only 26 of the roughly 3,000 players and support staff who traveled to Australia for the tournament had applied for a vaccine waiver. Only a handful of them were successful.

He defended the integrity of the exemption application process.

“Anyone who met these conditions may enter. No special favor was granted. No special opportunity was given to Novak,” Tiley said.

Djokovic expressed his opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine in April 2020 when it was suggested they might be mandatory so tournament play could resume.

“Personally, I’m not pro-vaccines,” Djokovic said at the time. “I wouldn’t want anyone to force me to get vaccinated so I can travel.”

