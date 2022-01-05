Sports
Presidents, Red Hogs Highlight Hypothetical Opportunities for Washington’s Next Name
The wait is almost over.
The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday that the franchise’s new name will be unveiled on February 2, 2022, ending an 18-month process after the retirement of the old name and logo.
With the unveiling still nearly a month away, many fans have speculated what the franchise’s new name will be. On Tuesday, NBC Sports’ partner PointsBet USA came up with hypothetical odds for the club’s next name.
‘Washington Football Team’, the club’s current name, is still the hypothetical gambling favorite (+300), followed by ‘Presidents’ (+500) and ‘Red Hogs’ (+600).
Below are the other names under consideration by PointsBet:
Defenders +800
Commanders +900
Armada +1200
Admirals +1200
Brigade +1200
Washington Washington’s +1500
Washington George’s +1500
Washington FC +1800
THE Washington Football Team +2000
Wolves and Redwolves, two of the more popular fan name options, were officially banned by the team on Tuesday due to copyright issues.
As part of Tuesday’s announcement, Washington offered a preview of the team’s new uniforms, which are still of the burgundy and gold color scheme that the franchise has always worn.
With nearly four weeks to go before Washington’s official announcement of the next name, expect speculation to only increase until the actual unveiling.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/washington/football-team/presidents-red-hogs-highlight-hypothetical-odds-washingtons-next-name
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]