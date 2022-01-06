Sports
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady says ‘That’s the last time’ after signing interception ball after win over Jets
Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s quarterback Tom Brady started the new year on a generous note by signing the ball that New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols intercepted during last week’s 28-24 win. Future Brady interceptors shouldn’t expect the same generosity, though.
On the Let’s Go! podcast, Brady explained his reluctance to sign interception balls before and why he has no intention of doing so in the future.
“I don’t necessarily like drawing mistakes, let me just say that,” said the seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time MVP. “So that’s the last time I’m going to do that. I know it’s the time to give. I don’t intend to give people any more gifts for that either. It’s much better to receive than to give from my position as a quarterback.”
Echols intercepted Brady late in the second quarter and his return from 100 yards helped set up a field goal for the Jets to give them a 17-10 lead over the defending Super Bowl champions. Brady ended the second half in more typical Brady fashion, however, when he hit Cyril Grayson for a game-winning 33-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds left.
After the game, Echols approached Brady with the interceptor ball to get his autograph. Brady agreed with the 24-year-old rookie, and Jets coach Robert Saleh praised the “great competitor” for that.
“If he signs the ball, I think that speaks volumes for him,” Saleh said of Brady. “I don’t care what anyone says. He picked Tom, that’s a childhood dream. That’s one of the greatest of all time, and for Tom to autograph him and do that for him is pretty cool of his side.”
The Buccaneers (12-4) will finish their regular season at home against the Carolina Panthers before advancing to the playoffs to try to defend their Super Bowl crown, while the Jets (4-12) finish with the Buffalo Bills.
