Top 5 BAN Wins In International Cricket

The rise of cricket in Bangladesh over the past two decades has been one to watch. Time and again, the team has proven its mettle against some of the toughest opponents, even on the biggest platforms. Be it India, England or the most recent, New Zealand, the team that ever take the Bangla Tigers lightly often pays a price. (More cricket news)

From becoming an associate ICC member to gaining full membership, the quality of cricket in Bangladesh has only improved over the years. And now the team is not afraid of opposition, thanks to the general development that has injected the Bangladeshi players with a certain amount of confidence and a huge intent to compete.

Over the past two to three decades, Bangladesh has caused a stir by beating the world’s top teams at crucial moments. This has played a big part in their game being seriously recognized by the cricket enthusiasts on a global level.

Here’s a look at the five biggest wins in Bangladesh cricket history:

Bangladesh’s first-ever test win outside Asia

Getting an invitation to bat first at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on the very first day of the new year, never in their wildest dreams had Tom Latham and his company envisioned what would follow. A score of 328 in the first inning seemed good enough against a team that had it without Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.

However, the traveling Bangladesh team, certainly fed up with the ‘minnows’ tag, posted 458 runs and took a 130-run lead in the first innings. In no time at all, the Devon Conway century lost its impact and what everyone started talking about was a possible victory in Bangladesh.

This was not the first time Bangladesh has been close to a major disturbance, but this time the Bangla Tigers were unflattering to cheat. Captained by their young pace bowler Ebadot Hossain, Bangladesh diligently handed New Zealand an 8-wicket loss to register their first-ever Test win outside of Asia.

Bangladesh shock Pakistan at 1999 World Cup

Pakistan had already qualified for the Super Sixes of the tournament and came to the game against Bangladesh with nothing to lose. Despite this, the Bangla Tigers knew they had everything to gain in the match and it was a win over the tournament favorites they were aiming for.

Bangladesh batted first and scored 223 runs. For a moment, the goal looked mediocre given Pakistan’s batting formation, but early hits from the Bengal bowlers meant that Pakistan could never really make a comeback. Bangladesh won the match by a comfortable margin of 62 runs.

The fact that Pakistan played the final of the 1999 World Cup made Bangladesh’s victory seem bigger.

Bangladesh fans celebrate after their team won the first test against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Wednesday, January 5, 2022. (Photo: AP)

Bangladesh knocked out India in 2007 World Cup

One of the worst World Cup memories for two-time World Cup champions India is their defeat to Bangladesh in the 2007 World Cup. Everyone expected an Indian victory, but credit goes to Bangladesh for pooling India to an underscore of 191 and talking about the finish with five wickets left.

Mashraf Mortaza was the architect of Bangladesh’s victory when the pacer returned figures of 4 for 38.

The loss to Bangladesh ultimately played a big part in India’s early elimination from the tournament as Team Bangladesh advanced to the next stage by taking a comfortable win over Bermuda.

Bangladesh beat England at 2015 World Cup

The Bangla Tigers continued to grow in the ranks and their new moment of brilliance came in the 2015 World Cup when they knocked out a quality team like England and entered their first-ever quarter-final of the mega event.

In the game to be won at Adelaide Oval, England chose to bowl first. Bangladesh lost their openers way too early, but Mahmudullah’s promising 103 made sure they had something on the board to fight.

In return, a collective effort by Bangladeshi bowlers left England behind by a narrow margin. Nevertheless, even the 15-run victory was enough to secure Bangladesh a ticket to the quarter-finals.

Bangladesh records maiden Test victory over England in 2016

After failing to cross the finish line by a margin of 22 runs in the first test, Bangladesh knew their first-ever test win over England was not far off. They had no longer increased their eagerness and gave the Three Lions a 108-run defeat in the second and final Test of the series.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (6/82 and 6/77) was the star of the match, as Bangladesh won the match despite being 24 points behind in the first innings. Chasing a goal of 273 runs, England openers Alastair Cook and Ben Duckett added 100 runs for the opening wicket, but when Mehidy Hasan Miraz opened the floodgates by sacking Duckett, there was no turning back to Bangladesh.