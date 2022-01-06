College football bowl records 2021-22 by conference: Mountain West, AAC rule as Pac-12 again disappoints

We started the season with 41 scheduled bowl games. A few days before the announcement of the matchups, another bowl was added so that all qualifying teams and Hawaii (6-7) had a place to play. Hawaii eventually dropped out of the Hawaii Bowl at the last minute due to COVID-19. That became the first of five bowling matches to be canceled entirely due to roster issues resulting from a combination of coronavirus, injuries, opt-outs and transfers.

The Sun Bowl and the Arizona Bowl each lost a team within a day of each other, leaving the two remaining teams in the Sun Bowl while the Arizona Bowl was canceled. The Gator Bowl also found a replacement for Texas A&M after it had to drop out. Rutgers called the team back from vacation and replaced the Aggies in the game against Wake Forest. The Scarlet Knights ended up being the only team under .500 to play in a bowl game.

I always say there is no worse way to rate conferences playing bowling because of all the selection/coaching turmoil that can occur between the regular season and the post season. There are also often long layoffs. You just never know what you’re going to get from a particular team in a bowl game.

That said, here’s how the conference fared in the postseason this year.

Here’s a breakdown of how each conference performed and what was expected based on the odds for each bowl game.