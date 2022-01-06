Sports
College football bowl records 2021-22 by conference: Mountain West, AAC rule as Pac-12 again disappoints
We started the season with 41 scheduled bowl games. A few days before the announcement of the matchups, another bowl was added so that all qualifying teams and Hawaii (6-7) had a place to play. Hawaii eventually dropped out of the Hawaii Bowl at the last minute due to COVID-19. That became the first of five bowling matches to be canceled entirely due to roster issues resulting from a combination of coronavirus, injuries, opt-outs and transfers.
The Sun Bowl and the Arizona Bowl each lost a team within a day of each other, leaving the two remaining teams in the Sun Bowl while the Arizona Bowl was canceled. The Gator Bowl also found a replacement for Texas A&M after it had to drop out. Rutgers called the team back from vacation and replaced the Aggies in the game against Wake Forest. The Scarlet Knights ended up being the only team under .500 to play in a bowl game.
I always say there is no worse way to rate conferences playing bowling because of all the selection/coaching turmoil that can occur between the regular season and the post season. There are also often long layoffs. You just never know what you’re going to get from a particular team in a bowl game.
That said, here’s how the conference fared in the postseason this year.
Here’s a breakdown of how each conference performed and what was expected based on the odds for each bowl game.
Mountain West
5-1
The Mountain West is the bowling season champion. Nevada was the only team to lose, falling to West Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl. Boise State and Hawaii were unable to play. The big win for the MWC came when the state of San Diego defeated UTSA in a team matchup with at least 11 wins.
American
3-1
The AAC had canceled three of its games due to roster issues with their opponents on the schedule. However, you can argue that it won the bowling season just by earning Cincinnati a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats were the only AAC team to lose, but pretty much cleared themselves given the talent gap with Alabama.
sun belt
3-1
The Sun Belt didn’t bring many teams into bowl games, but at least they could all play. Coastal Carolina’s win over MAC champ Northern Illinois in a 47-41 shootout was the pinnacle of the win. Appalachian State was the only team to taste defeat. At 7-2, the Sun Belt is the second most successful conference in bowl games of the last two postseasons.
Big 12
5-2
Although the Big 12 just failed to place a team in the CFP, it fared well with the bowling opportunities it got. Oklahoma State came to Notre Dame on 21 points to win the Fiesta Bowl. Later that night, champion Baylor defeated Mississippi 21-7 in the Sugar Bowl. The conference ended 3-0 against the SEC, and it’s 10-2 over the last two postseasons.
Big Ten
6-4
The Big Ten got off to a 5-0 start before stalling. It won arguably the two most entertaining games, both 48-45 scores, as Purdue needed OT to knock out Tennessee, while Ohio State came from behind to beat Utah. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 15 catches for 347 yards and three TDs in that game. On the other hand, conference champion Michigan laid an egg in the CFP semifinals, losing to Georgia 34-11 in an Orange Bowl game that wasn’t as close as the score suggests.
Independents
2-2
The Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame got off to a great start in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl, but the Fighting Irish fell apart after halftime, losing to Oklahoma State. BYU suffered the other independent loss, falling to UAB in the Independence Bowl. Leger won a thrilling Armed Forces Bowl 24-22 over Missouri on a last-second field goal.
SEC
5-7
SEC folks will look at this record and say they’ve won the only two games they care about. They are not wrong. Alabama and Georgia have been dominant in their respective CFP semifinals, and the league will have one more national champion. The other games weren’t that great. Arkansas and Kentucky were winners on New Year’s Day, beating Penn State and Iowa respectively. While the league didn’t fare well against the Big 12, as mentioned above, it was 3-1 against the Big Ten.
US conference
3-5
It was a mixed bowl season for Conference USA, as the record would indicate. Western Kentucky was the highlight for C-USA after taking 59 points in a win over Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl. UAB also had a big win over BYU. The Blazers have bowled every season since their return in 2017, with the exception of the limited postseason of 2020.
|MAC
|3-5
|The biggest win for the MAC this bowl season came in the Sun Bowl, where Central Michigan defeated Washington state 24-21. The Chippewas were scheduled to play in the Arizona Bowl, but when Boise State withdrew, they rushed to replace Miami (FL). Miami (OH) won the legendary Frisco Football Classic Bowl and will likely claim to be the only champion of that game.
|ACC
|2-4
|It was another difficult year for the ACC. League champion Pittsburgh blew a late lead, losing to Michigan state in the Peach Bowl. Wake Forest lost the chance to play Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl, but the Demon Deacons handled Rutgers with ease, as you’d expect. At least Wake can play. The NC State team and fans traveled all the way to LA to cancel their game with UCLA at the last minute due to COVID-19 issues with the Bruins.
Pac-12
0-5
At least UCLA didn’t lose. Every team in the Pac-12 that did play lost for the second consecutive season. Utah put on the best show and gave Ohio State everything it could in a thrilling defeat. It would have been nice to see what the Utes could have done had QB Cameron Rising not been injured late in the game. Oregon’s promising season ended with a thud. The Ducks have lost three of their last four games, and they weren’t particularly close, including the Alamo Bowl loss to Oklahoma. Pac-12 is now 0-11 in bowls over the last two postseasons.
