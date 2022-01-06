



Sanil Shetty and Manav Thakkar, the top two men in table tennis, fought hard in the quarter-finals before losing to Ronit Bhanja and FRS Snehit respectively in the UTT National Ranking (Central Zone) Men’s Singles Table Tennis Championships. Manush Shah and Harmeet Deasi advanced to the semifinals later in the day. Lakshita Narang of Delhi advanced to the quarter-finals of the women’s singles by beating Krittwika Sinha Roy 4-2. Read this article to learn more about Keerthana Swaminathan, the sports science and exercise psychologist behind the rowers. Lakshita, a paddler from Delhi, took a 2-0 lead before conceding the next run, allowing Krittwika to catch up. Lakshita, on the other hand, ramped up her game in the next two games, especially the sixth, to win by a large margin and put Krittwika on the run. Mixed day for other table tennis seeds Top-seeded Sreeja Akula cleared eighth-seeded Anushal Kutumbale, while second-seeded Reeth Rishya was stretched a bit before facing unseeded Karnataka’s Yashaswini Ghorpade. Despite being led 2-0 by Yshswini, Reeth tried her best to win the next four gmes, much to Yshswini’s dismay. For the second time, Diy Chitle outsmarted Rilwys’ Tkeme Srkr by putting on a great show. Despite a 2-0 lead, Diy managed to convince Tkeme to come back and win 3-2. But Diy was reborn after the sixth points overtime, and she hasn’t looked since. Four seeded tble tennis players, fifth seeded Anthony Amlrj, tenth seeded Jeet Chndr, thirteenth seeded Deepit Rjesh Ptil, and fifteenth seeded Sudhnshu Grover fell to the side in the men’s singles pre-qualifiers, joining five others who flew quickly. in the previous rounds. Reeth Rishy is ecstatic after winning his first pro-tour singles title after a lot of hard work. Amlrj was defeated by the unseeded Yshnsh Mlik, who won the second mtch point after dropping the first to beat the PSPB pddler. Unfortunately, Amlrj couldn’t take his 2-1 win and withered under pressure, especially when he had the chance to equalize the GME in the sixth.

