Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is deported from Australia over vaccination requirements





The world’s best men’s tennis player will be expelled from Australia due to the country’s vaccine mandate. Now Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will not be able to defend his Australian Open title, which he has won over the past three years. The tennis superstar’s lawyers said they will challenge the decision, the BBC reported. It is unclear whether or not Djokovic will remain in Australia as his lawyers try to overturn the country’s decision. Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated and has been verbally opposed to vaccinations, reportedly said he had an exemption to enter the country. Once he arrived, he was placed in a room guarded by the police. Things turned precarious for Djokovic when he landed for the first time around midnight on Wednesday and an error was found in his visa application. “Novak is currently in a room that no one can enter,” Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, said earlier. “There are two police officers in front of the room.” The Australian Border Patrol issued a statement saying that Djokovic “has failed to provide adequate evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia, and his visa has subsequently been revoked”. “Non-citizens who do not have a valid visa on entry or whose visas have been revoked will be detained and removed from Australia,” the statement read.​ Australia, which has some of the strictest COVID-19 restrictions in the world, has seen a spike of tens of thousands in recent cases. More than 90 percent of the Australian population aged 16 and over is fully vaccinated. Despite this, there are still people who are not allowed to travel between states or internationally. Ahead of this recent turmoil between Djokovic and the Australian authorities, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the tennis player would have to prove that he could not be vaccinated for medical reasons or he would be refused entry. Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policy has been critical to Australia with one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we remain vigilant. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 5, 2022 The decision has sparked outrage in Serbia, including from President Aleksander Vucic, who said the Djokovic was the victim of “intimidation”. Vucic added that “all of Serbia” supports their tennis hero. Djokovic has been the number 1 player in the world for 354 weeks, including the current top position. He has won 20 Grand Slam titles, nine of which were at the Australian Open in Melbourne. He was the No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament. The Australian Open, the first of the four grand slam tennis tournaments, starts on January 17 in Melbourne. The other grand slam events are the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

