Sports
Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 3 Highlights: History for St. Paul; Titles for Methuen, Marlboro, Nashoba, DR/Seekonk
St. Paul took the first win in program history with a convincing 11-1 victory over St. Joseph Prep. The Crusaders formed by the merger of the former St. Peter-Marian and Holy Name were led by Colin Cross (four goals, two assists), Chase Burdett (hat trick, two assists), Aidan Boyce (two goals) and Cam Joinville (goal, five assists).
* Methuen took the three-team First Responders Cup championship at the Cambridges Simoni Memorial Rink, finishing the round robin with a 4-2 win over Somerville. Chris DiMaggio, Owen Kneeland, Zach Nadeau and Jack Allard all scored for the Rangers, and Owen OBrien made 16 saves. The Rangers also won in a shootout with host Cambridge after a 2-2 draw through regulations and overtime. Danny Field and Noah Kneeland had the regulatory goals for Methuen, Kneeland and Allard counted in the shootout. Cambridge defeated Somerville 7-2 behind a pair of goals from Jack Toner.
* Mark Evangelous scored his second goal with 4:03 to play, the start of a late wave of three goals that led Marlboro to a 5-2 win over Algonquin in the MetroWest Daily News Cup championship game. Jeremy Lacroix also scored twice for the Panthers in the win. Marcus Chrisafdies had a hat-trick in Marlboros’ five-goal second period in the 6–0 opening round win over Hudson.
* Nashoba reached the championship of the Bellingham Hockey Boosters Tournament, rolling over the host Blackhawks, 9-1. Kameron Pierce scored four goals and Joseph Quinn had five assists to mark the offensive outburst for the Wolves. Directed by Billy Johns (two targets), Joe Scanlon (three assists) and Pierce (two assists), the Wolves defeated Stoughton/Brockton, 6-2, in the opener.
* Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk won the Championship of the Crusader Hockey Classic in Rhode Island, beating St. Ritas (Ill.), 4-1 behind two goals from Devin Dailey. Evan Pereira and Liam Fecteau added goals for the Falcons, who also defeated a pair of Ocean State schools, host Prout (7-4) and Cranston West (4-0) in the three-day period.
* Bishop Stang and Foxboro each made it to the Dartmouth Holiday Tournament title match. For Stang it was a 3-1 victory over host Dartmouth Quinn Pine scored the winner and Justin Gouveia an empty-netter added. Jack Watts had two goals and three assists, and Foxboro held off Old Rochester/Fairhaven 5-4. Tom Marcucella (goal, two assists) and Mark Grace (goal, assist) also had strong games for the Warriors.
* Jack Watts came back the next day with an even bigger game, with a hat-trick and six assists to lead Foxboro to a 10-3 non-league loss to Blue Hills. Brett Axon also had a hat-trick and Mark Grace added a goal and two assists.
* Cam OBrien, Cody Tkaczyk and Brett Flanders scored for Northbridge in a 3-3 draw with Worcester in the opening round of the Grafton Holiday Tournament, but the Rams lost in a shootout. In the consolation game, Northbridge defeated Holliston, 5-2, behind Flanders (two goals, two assists) and Jack Nummela (goal, three assists).
* Jack Lindholms goal with 49 seconds to go gave Triton a 2-1 victory over Lowell Catholic in the Lions Cup opener. Cole Daniels had the other target for the Vikings. In the consolation round Tyler McGuinness and Jake Ryan scored and brayden holt shutout and led Danvers 2-0 past Lowell Catholic.
* In a key early South Shore showdown, Mike Monroe scored a hat-trick and Hanover doubled Norwell, 6-3. Max DaSilvac added a goal and four assists for the Hawks.
* With Pembroke trailing 2-0 going into the third, Anthony Birolinics natural hat-trick led the comeback to a 3-2 nonleague win over Hull/Cohasset. Kyle Ready had a big game with 41 saves for the Titans.
* Teagan Pratt had a few goals and Cole Coyne earned the shutout when Scituate defeated Silver Lake 4-0 in the Patriot League.
* Dan Deering scored the tying run in no time, then the winner was added in overtime to flung Nauset 3-2 past Nantucket, in the Cape & Islands. Deering also scored twice in the Warriors 4-2 win over Plymouth South. Julian Krivos and Zach Roberts had the others.
* In a key battle early in the season in the MVC/Dual County 3, Cambridge slid past Dracut/Tyngsboro, 2-1, with goals from Emmett Wiley and Lou Targoff. goalkeeper Fionn McGowan made 22 saves for the Falcons, who improved to 4-2-3.
* Ben Corbin had two goals and an assist, Nolan Wikar also scored twice and Ludlow sailed past South Hadley 6-1 in a fight at Western Mass, Fay Division. The Lions also sent Wahconah, 10-1, as Ryan Kurtz had a hat-trick and three assists, Corbin added two goals and two assists, and Brandon Gomes had a goal and three assists. Ludlow capped off the 3-0 win by beating Agawam 5-2. Alex Gomes led to this victory with a hat-trick.
* In the Berry division, Kaden Navones 30 saves backbone West Springfield to a 4-0 win over Westfield. The Terriers had four different scorers, led by Gavin Hall and Cam Collette with a goal and an assist each.
* Ryan Laverys overtime goal pushed North Middlesex past Dracut/Tyngsboro, 3-2. Jimmy OKeefe had the other two goals for the Patriots on assists from TJ Murphy. NM also knocked down Ashland, 3-1, led by Sean Myers (two goals), Lavery (goal), Murphy (two assists) and OKeefe (two assists).
Sources
2/ https://www.hnibnews.com/mass-boys-hs-hockey-division-3-highlights-history-for-st-paul-titles-for-methuen-marlboro-nashoba-d-r-seekonk/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]