Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 3 Highlights: History for St. Paul; Titles for Methuen, Marlboro, Nashoba, DR/Seekonk

Colin Kruez

St. Paul

St. Paul took the first win in program history with a convincing 11-1 victory over St. Joseph Prep. The Crusaders formed by the merger of the former St. Peter-Marian and Holy Name were led by Colin Cross (four goals, two assists), Chase Burdett (hat trick, two assists), Aidan Boyce (two goals) and Cam Joinville (goal, five assists).

Owen Kneeland Methuen

* Methuen took the three-team First Responders Cup championship at the Cambridges Simoni Memorial Rink, finishing the round robin with a 4-2 win over Somerville. Chris DiMaggio, Owen Kneeland, Zach Nadeau and Jack Allard all scored for the Rangers, and Owen OBrien made 16 saves. The Rangers also won in a shootout with host Cambridge after a 2-2 draw through regulations and overtime. Danny Field and Noah Kneeland had the regulatory goals for Methuen, Kneeland and Allard counted in the shootout. Cambridge defeated Somerville 7-2 behind a pair of goals from Jack Toner.

Jeremy Lacroix Marlboro

* Mark Evangelous scored his second goal with 4:03 to play, the start of a late wave of three goals that led Marlboro to a 5-2 win over Algonquin in the MetroWest Daily News Cup championship game. Jeremy Lacroix also scored twice for the Panthers in the win. Marcus Chrisafdies had a hat-trick in Marlboros’ five-goal second period in the 6–0 opening round win over Hudson.

Joe Scanlon Nashoba

* Nashoba reached the championship of the Bellingham Hockey Boosters Tournament, rolling over the host Blackhawks, 9-1. Kameron Pierce scored four goals and Joseph Quinn had five assists to mark the offensive outburst for the Wolves. Directed by Billy Johns (two targets), Joe Scanlon (three assists) and Pierce (two assists), the Wolves defeated Stoughton/Brockton, 6-2, in the opener.

* Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk won the Championship of the Crusader Hockey Classic in Rhode Island, beating St. Ritas (Ill.), 4-1 behind two goals from Devin Dailey. Evan Pereira and Liam Fecteau added goals for the Falcons, who also defeated a pair of Ocean State schools, host Prout (7-4) and Cranston West (4-0) in the three-day period.

Quinn Pine

Bishop Stan

* Bishop Stang and Foxboro each made it to the Dartmouth Holiday Tournament title match. For Stang it was a 3-1 victory over host Dartmouth Quinn Pine scored the winner and Justin Gouveia an empty-netter added. Jack Watts had two goals and three assists, and Foxboro held off Old Rochester/Fairhaven 5-4. Tom Marcucella (goal, two assists) and Mark Grace (goal, assist) also had strong games for the Warriors.

Jack Watts

Foxboro

* Jack Watts came back the next day with an even bigger game, with a hat-trick and six assists to lead Foxboro to a 10-3 non-league loss to Blue Hills. Brett Axon also had a hat-trick and Mark Grace added a goal and two assists.

* Cam OBrien, Cody Tkaczyk and Brett Flanders scored for Northbridge in a 3-3 draw with Worcester in the opening round of the Grafton Holiday Tournament, but the Rams lost in a shootout. In the consolation game, Northbridge defeated Holliston, 5-2, behind Flanders (two goals, two assists) and Jack Nummela (goal, three assists).

* Jack Lindholms goal with 49 seconds to go gave Triton a 2-1 victory over Lowell Catholic in the Lions Cup opener. Cole Daniels had the other target for the Vikings. In the consolation round Tyler McGuinness and Jake Ryan scored and brayden holt shutout and led Danvers 2-0 past Lowell Catholic.

Max DaSilvac

Hanover

* In a key early South Shore showdown, Mike Monroe scored a hat-trick and Hanover doubled Norwell, 6-3. Max DaSilvac added a goal and four assists for the Hawks.

* With Pembroke trailing 2-0 going into the third, Anthony Birolinics natural hat-trick led the comeback to a 3-2 nonleague win over Hull/Cohasset. Kyle Ready had a big game with 41 saves for the Titans.

Cole Coyne Scituate

* Teagan Pratt had a few goals and Cole Coyne earned the shutout when Scituate defeated Silver Lake 4-0 in the Patriot League.

* Dan Deering scored the tying run in no time, then the winner was added in overtime to flung Nauset 3-2 past Nantucket, in the Cape & Islands. Deering also scored twice in the Warriors 4-2 win over Plymouth South. Julian Krivos and Zach Roberts had the others.

* In a key battle early in the season in the MVC/Dual County 3, Cambridge slid past Dracut/Tyngsboro, 2-1, with goals from Emmett Wiley and Lou Targoff. goalkeeper Fionn McGowan made 22 saves for the Falcons, who improved to 4-2-3.

Cambridge goalkeeper Fionn McGowan thwarts Dracut/Tyngsboro’s Drew DuRoss in a second period break bid in the Falcons 2-1 win.

* Ben Corbin had two goals and an assist, Nolan Wikar also scored twice and Ludlow sailed past South Hadley 6-1 in a fight at Western Mass, Fay Division. The Lions also sent Wahconah, 10-1, as Ryan Kurtz had a hat-trick and three assists, Corbin added two goals and two assists, and Brandon Gomes had a goal and three assists. Ludlow capped off the 3-0 win by beating Agawam 5-2. Alex Gomes led to this victory with a hat-trick.

* In the Berry division, Kaden Navones 30 saves backbone West Springfield to a 4-0 win over Westfield. The Terriers had four different scorers, led by Gavin Hall and Cam Collette with a goal and an assist each.

* Ryan Laverys overtime goal pushed North Middlesex past Dracut/Tyngsboro, 3-2. Jimmy OKeefe had the other two goals for the Patriots on assists from TJ Murphy. NM also knocked down Ashland, 3-1, led by Sean Myers (two goals), Lavery (goal), Murphy (two assists) and OKeefe (two assists).