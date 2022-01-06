Where’s the pickle in Kern Valley?

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. | TheVillages, FL/Wikimedia Commons

America’s latest local sports craze is pickleball, a court game with a funny name, and while America has embraced the activity, is Isabella lagging behind?

There are numerous pickleball courts and leagues that run from Bakersfield to Kernville, and while there are no registered pickleball courts in Lake Isabella, the Kern Valley Sun has been asked questions about the sport and to set up competitions and find rules. Global Pickleball Network can help you get started, at https://www.globalpickleball.network.

This strangely named activity began as a means of alleviating boredom and is now, according to reports, the fastest growing sport in the United States with increasing international growth. Pickleball is this new pastime and currently, the USA Pickleball Association lists nearly 4,000 locations nationwide where you can play the game.

How did Pickleball come about?

Legend has it that former Washington Lt. gov. Joel Pritchard and his buddy Bill Bell in 1965, during a two-family outing on Bainbridge Island, Washington, had their golf game and came back to Pritchard’s house to find their families bored with no way to pass the time. The fathers sprang into action to spice things up creatively and competitively. The Pritchards property had an old badminton court, so they envisioned a badminton match for two families. However, they couldn’t find enough rackets for a full game, so instead they improvised using spare ping pong paddles and a wiffle ball. With these bits and pieces lying around, a brand new game was born. Nowadays you know it better as pickle.

While playing, the new game was enhanced by invoking house rules. Initially, the net was set at the badminton rule height of 60 inches, but the group found that the wiffle ball bounced well on their asphalt court, so they lowered it to 36 inches. At the time, there weren’t many rules to their game, so the following weekend Pritchard and Bell introduced their new creation to another friend of the family named Barney McCullum. From there, the three fathers, taking heavy inspiration from badminton, created new rules with the sole purpose of family play and accessibility in mind.

Two years later, in 1967, Pritchard built the first permanent pickleball field in the backyard of Bob OBrian, who was Pritchard’s neighbor and close family friend. Soon the game grew in participation in the Pacific Northwest, and a company called Pickleball, Inc. was founded in 1972 to help interested players purchase equipment to play the game. This included paddles, nets, and balls not taken from other racket games, but made specifically for pickleball. Fast forward 50 years, and the game has moved from a local pastime to a legitimate sport.

Originally, pickleball was played with a spare wiffleball. Today, pickleball is played with a similar ball that is still lightweight with holes. The paddles needed to play are larger than table tennis paddles, but smaller than normal tennis rackets. They can be made from any number of materials, from wood and graphite to aluminum and other composite materials. For beginners, a wooden paddle is not expensive, but can be a little more difficult to control.

So, how did pickleball get its name?

According to the USA Pickleball Association, there are two conflicting stories.

The first story is that Joel Pritchard’s wife, Joan, started calling their game pickleball because the combination of different sports reminded me of the pickle boat in crew where rowers were chosen from the remains of other boats. But according to Barney McCallum, they named the game after the Pritchards dog, which was named Pickles. McCallum added: Despite the sour taste of real pickles, their dog was sweet and known to run off with the ball while it was still playing.

Where can you play pickleball in California? According to https://www.places2play.org/state/california, there are more than 100 Golden State cities with league and special courts. But you can build your own jobs in your backyard. While pickleball is usually played on hard surfaces such as a tennis court, pickleball can be played on grass for a more casual version of the game. Neighbor games pickleball in backyard grass can be achieved but only if you need to know how to set it properly and use a different kind of ball. Check out this website for rules and formation information: https://thevolleyllama.com/can-you-play-pickleball-on-grass/. There are even pickleball camps and activities available: https://www.leveluppickleballcamps.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIiuWF0uqV9QIVifHjBx3_IgJeEAAYASAAEgJK.ivD_BwE.

So don’t leave Kern Valley behind, go out and play some pickleball.

If you’ve set up a job or a league, let us know and send us your stats or top player information to [email protected]