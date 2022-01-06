Ashes LIVE: Aussie Golden Boys Fatal Flaw Uncovered AGAIN; Smith ton is going to beg

England have finally broken through on day two of the fourth Test at the SCG and Steve Smiths’ hunt for another Test century continues.

Australia is 5-248 with Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey in the crease after Stuart Broad found the outside edge of Smith, at 67, and Cameron Green, at five, with the new ball shortly after the lunch break.

The first wicket led Mark Waugh to say in Fox Cricket commentary: This could be this hour’s game.

They have to strike with the new ball.

Brendon Julian added: There is plenty in this field with the ball. That should be enough encouragement for England.

Smith has now had just one Test century from his past 23 innings, with his last coming at the same venue against India last summer.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Which SCG Terrain Man is the fastest? | 01:42

On reaching fifty, however, Smith has now passed Justin Langer onto Australias list of all-time runs scorers in Test cricket, moving into seventh. Next on the list is Mark Waugh with 8,029 runs.

Just four overs after Smiths dismissal, Broad struck again to catch Cameron Green in the slips for five, extending the bat’s poor all-rounder’s streak.

Green excelled on the ball range, but now stands at just 14.25 average, while there are genuine concerns about the technique of all-rounders.

Just before his wicket fell, Kerry OKeeffe said of Green: He’s destined to play a lot, but it’s half a forefoot that gets him into trouble.

There is a hesitation at the start of his innings that England want to expose.

Meanwhile, Khawaja got a life at 28 when he defeated Leach, but Joe Root couldn’t hold it after the ball glanced at wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

That’s a big chance, Adam Gilchrist said in commentary for Fox Cricket.

It should have been taken. Bad luck for Leach, Kerry OKeeffe added.

Shortly after all-rounder Ben Stokes left the field with a side load from a bumper barrage, Smith was in two minds after being struck on the hand when he clumsily tried to dodge a short ball that failed to come.

Things are going from bad to worse for Joe Root and the England team, Gilchrist said.

We saw an opportunity going down in the previous Leach over and then this from Ben Stokes.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Moeen & Cook clash in awkward exchange | 01:17

An English statement shortly after lunch said Stokes was being treated for left-side tightness and would be assessed over the next hour. He has since returned to the field, but will not bowl.

Leach, who was dropped for the second Test after Australia knocked him off the attack and the side in Brisbane, started with four men to the ropes and Shane Warne, the king of the spider, remained stunned.

I’m all for the spinner to have a bit of an in-out field to start with, but not four. Have one or two to give you a little protection if you drag one down or a little over-pitch, but you can’t let batsmen have easy singles right away. You just can’t. How do you build up any pressure? Warne said in commentary for Fox Cricket.

After a brief rain delay, which lasted a matter of moments but resulted in an unnecessarily long delay, where Kerry OKeeffe said Test cricket is sticking itself in the toe, play resumed at 11am.

Smith wasted no time pushing Jimmy Anderson’s full-pitch delivery to the limit.

Yet another rain delay, the shortest sprinkle, saw Smith turn toward the pavilion.

He was initially refused, with former Australian all-rounder Paul Reiffel Smith telling you you can’t keep running. A ball later, however, the umpires agreed and Smith sprinted away again.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Steve Smith (R) reacts when Australian referee Paul Reiffel directs the rain covers to be placed on the field on day two at the SCG on January 6, 2022. Photo: AFP Source: AFP

It led Vaughan to wonder why Smith was so intent on going off the field.

What’s not right, though, is that Steve Smith started running away. I don’t think it’s right for a player to walk away until the umpires say so, Vaughan said of Fox Cricket.

If it looks really bleak out the back, of course you’re leaving, Vaughan said. But if it is and you know it will take a few minutes and now the players are going into the locker room the umpires have to go out again to check and then they have to go into the locker room to tell the captains it’s just time that is taken out of the game and does not have to happen.

This is the big point, people only have a certain amount of money to spend on sports tickets. If you were a family of four that came to cricket and you had a day like this and you see this you would think wait a minute I spent my hard earned money on this day but you could spend your money on a other sport that’s guaranteed to happen. This is where Test cricket needs to learn that there are people who spend a lot of money to come and watch and I just don’t think they get their money’s worth for what they pay.

The constant delays continued a frustrating opening day with four rain delays meaning just over half of the 90 overs were bowled at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia will regret their inability to convert their starts into big scores, with David Warner (30), Marcus Harris (38) and Marnus Labuschagne (28) all failing to cash in.

James Anderson was again the England bowlers’ pick on day one, taking 1-24 from 13 overs, while Stuart Broad had 1-34 on his return to the side, including his rabbit David Warner’s wicket for the 13th time in Test cricket.

Mark Wood finished with numbers 1-31, including the crucial wicket from the world’s number 1 batter Labuschagne to get the visitors into the fight.

Warne believes the game is even and England have a real chance of knocking Australia over for under 300 on day two.

I think it’s one of those fields where you never think you’re safe, Warne told Fox Cricket.

You always feel like there is a ball with your name on it.

I think England should immediately set the tone on day two. They need to win that first session and get through that middle order. Green struggles a bit and hasn’t made many runs and Carey is looking for his first big and then the bowlers.

So they’re just a few wickets away from a real chance of knocking Australia down for 250 or 300. If they can, they’re right in the game.

Gilchrist, however, called on England to stop being poor in the basics of the game if they want to keep the pressure on Australia.

If they can execute those skills and be sharp enough to do all the basics, Gilchrist said.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Is Langer being judged too harshly? | 03:56

Another game of no-balls on the first day of the English bowlers. That’s just a cardinal sin and they’ve done it consistently throughout the series thus far.

Get the basics right. Get the right bowlers bowling at the start. Have your best bowlers ready to attack from the start. Set the standard in that first half hour.

If they lay that foundation, they can benefit all day long.

Meanwhile, day two veteran Khawaja offers the perfect opportunity to show that he still has what it takes to be a Testbatsman, according to Gilchrist.

It’s a great opportunity to show that he still has the class and talent and determination and hunger to contribute at this level, Gilchrist said.

I think everyone will expect Travis Head to be sidelined in the next test match and he deserved it.

But this is Usman’s chance to say I’m the reserve herd and who knows what other opportunities may arise tomorrow, let alone next week, and then of course take a look at the future tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in this calendar year.

Vaughan said Harris would be nervous to sit in the pavilion after losing his chance and thereby opening the door for Khawaja to make a statement on his return to the test side after Travis Heads Covid-enforced absence.

One player who will be nervous today is Marcus Harris because if Khawaja gets 100 today, say he can go up to open and Travis Head goes to five, Vaughan said.

So a big, big day for Khawaja and also a big day for Harris

Warne believes Khawaja has a steely look in his eyes and expects a big blow from him at the SCG on day two.

I think back to the 90s and early 2000s, when Australia had such a strong side and Australia had such a side that if you got a chance you had to grab it, Warne said.

If you don’t grab it you will be jumped into the pecking order and I think Australia is in a really good position now with a little bit of depth in bowling and batting.

Khawaja looked like he had a bit of the Tiger’s Eye today. I think he looks ready to go so I expect a big one from him tomorrow.

However, the looming bad weather could play a role again on day two with rain expected, so Australia and England will have to seize their chances on the pitch if they are to force a result over the next four days.

AGAIN

Friday: 29.60% chance of rain (0 to 2mm)

Saturday: 30.90% chance of rain (8 to 20mm)

Sunday: 26.70% chance of rain (1 to 5mm)

TEAMS

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joseph Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

