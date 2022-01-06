Wisconsin Badgers Football Recruitment: 4-Star Carson Hinzman Picks Ohio State

Recruiting is the lifeblood of every major college athletic team, but following closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time-consuming. Try to summarize all the recruiting news you can use in this fortnightly (sometimes more) post. It includes updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news about players using the ties are still pursuing. to the point!

Badgers lose last prospect for 2022 in state

On Tuesday night, in-state 4-star IOL Carson Hinzman (Hammond) announced his college decision on Twitter and, unsurprisingly, chose Ohio state. Wisconsin was one of his last two schools and had recruited him hard for years, but the rumble of the past month was that he was leaning towards the Buckeyes.

So, Wisconsin still has a few scholarship spots open in the 2022 class and it’s unclear whether they’ll try to flip a verbally committed player who hasn’t signed yet or dive deeper into the transfer portal to try and fill their class.

There’s been a lot of discussion about Hinzman leaving the state and going to a rival in the conference and I just want to get into it because this is the internet, damn it! Losing a 4-star offensive lineman who grew up in Wisconsin is a tough pill to swallow for the Badgers, but…if there’s one position where UW can afford to miss out on a blue-chip prospect, then it’s on o-line . Wisconsin has a plethora of blue chip players waiting in the wings for the o-line and even picked up another in the 2022 class with Joe Brunner.

They will be fine in the offensive line for the foreseeable future.

It’s a bigger disappointment that in the vaunted Super Six in-state class of 2022, only half of the players chose Wisconsin.

Allen has clearly been reclassified to 2021 and is a freshman All-America RB, which is a big win for the Badgers. However, only get half of these kids and 1/3 of the attacking linemen. Buckys 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 4, 2022

Braelon Allen has already shown that he is an incredible talent after his reclassification to the 2021 class and switching positions. That’s a big win for Wisconsin considering the rest of these guys haven’t set foot on campus yet and Allen is going to be a preseason All-Big Ten player.

If you remember all the time back when Jerry Cross was committed to Penn State, it seemed like Wisconsin was never really in the last mix there, so losing him isn’t a big deal. Losing Schrauth and Hinzman, while not crippling in any way, is still a blow to the stomach of Wisconsin and all they hold dear. Barry Alvarez talked about putting a fence around the state and not letting in-state kids leave, especially along the lines. Well, two talented left the state and one even went to a conference rival.

There can be two feelings here: that Wisconsin only gets three out of six players is a failure, but it’s by no means a disaster. Finally, I do not know if Joe Rudolph is leaving for the? Virginia Tech Monday’s job made Hinzman choose the Buckeyes, but it may have been the final nail in his coffin considering Wisconsin.

Badgers miss the highest QB target for 2023

I’ll be honest with you, this one came as a surprise to me. 2023 4-star QB Brayden Dorman (Colorado Springs, Colo.) released his top five schools last week and Wisconsin was not included.

The schools that made the cut? arizona, colorado, state of Iowa, Mississippi state and Oregon state. Those aren’t exactly your Alabamas or Ohio States or Southern Cals… those are schools that Wisconsin should be more attractive than unless you’re a quarterback I guess.

Dorman was Wisconsin’s top of the board choice at quarterback sooooo now they’re back to square one at the most important position on the team. Here’s a short list of QBs that could be yours to focus on:

4-star Avery Johnson (Maize, Kan.), 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, has an offer from Wisconsin

4-star Cameron Edge (Smyrna, Del.), 6-foo-1, 190 pounds, has an offer from Wisconsin

4-star JJ Kohl (Ankeny, Iowa), 6-foot-6, 227 pounds

4-star Mack Howard (Columbus, Miss.) 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

3-star Drew Viotto (Walled Lake, Michigan), 6-foot-4, 215 pounds

Chase Spellman (Wales), 6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Jerry Kaminski (Sun Prairie), 6-foot-2, 190 pounds

There will certainly be a number of players that Chryst and co. kick up the ties, but it’s a shame to see a relationship, which seemed like it was going pretty well, soured so quickly between Dorman and Wisconsin.