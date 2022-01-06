Connect with us

Novak Djokovic news: Tennis star heads to court after visa canceled by Border Force at airport ahead of Australian Open

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic could be deported later on Thursday after his visa was revoked by the federal government.

Hopes of snatching a record 21st Grand Slam title later this month now rest on a successful order from Djokovic’s lawyers to stop the deportation.

The world No. 1 has been transported from Tullamarine airport, where he was detained by border authorities after arriving late Wednesday night, to a quarantine hotel in the inner-city suburb of Carlton.

He will remain there until his flight from Australia is arranged, which could come as early as Thursday evening pending legal action.

Djokovics is set to appeal the decision and the first likely legal action is at the Administrative Tribunal.

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Credit: DAVE HUNT/MONKEY IMAGE

The advice I have is that Novak Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled, Australian Health and Aged Care Minister Greg Hunt told Channel 7s sunrise.

Naturally, that follows a review of the exemption granted through the Victorian government process – they looked at the integrity and advice behind it.

The Australian Border Force can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide proper evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia and the visa was subsequently revoked.

The 34-year-old was initially told that he had been exempted from the Australian Open vaccination requirements by two separate panels of medical experts acting under the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization Guidelines.

But under current Australian rules, unvaccinated people without a legitimate exemption can be returned to the airport or sent to mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

