Novak Djokovic news: Tennis star heads to court after visa canceled by Border Force at airport ahead of Australian Open

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic could be deported later on Thursday after his visa was revoked by the federal government.

Hopes of snatching a record 21st Grand Slam title later this month now rest on a successful order from Djokovic’s lawyers to stop the deportation.

The world No. 1 has been transported from Tullamarine airport, where he was detained by border authorities after arriving late Wednesday night, to a quarantine hotel in the inner-city suburb of Carlton.

He will remain there until his flight from Australia is arranged, which could come as early as Thursday evening pending legal action.

Djokovics is set to appeal the decision and the first likely legal action is at the Administrative Tribunal.

Novak Djokovic Credit: DAVE HUNT / MONKEY IMAGE

The advice I have is that Novak Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled, Australian Health and Aged Care Minister Greg Hunt told Channel 7s sunrise.

Naturally, that follows a review of the exemption granted through the Victorian government process – they looked at the integrity and advice behind it.

The Australian Border Force can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide proper evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia and the visa was subsequently revoked.

The 34-year-old was initially told that he had been exempted from the Australian Open vaccination requirements by two separate panels of medical experts acting under the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization Guidelines.

But under current Australian rules, unvaccinated people without a legitimate exemption can be returned to the airport or sent to mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

No proof of exemption: ABF

The Australian Border Force said Djokovic had failed to provide adequate evidence of his medical exemption when he arrived in Australia from Dubai.

It meant the world’s best men’s player was left overnight in a police-guarded room at Melbourne Airport after a 14-hour flight from Dubai.

One possibility is that Djokovic was armed with a vaccination waiver to compete in Melbourne, but with a visa that did not allow for medical waivers.

The Australian Border Force will continue to ensure that those arriving at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements, the ABF said.

The ABF can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide proper evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia and his visa was subsequently revoked.

Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or whose visa has been revoked will be detained and removed from Australia.

The 20-time winner has never publicly disclosed his COVID-19 vaccine status, but said last year that he was against vaccination.

Novaks’ father Srdjan Djokovic has accused Australian officials of holding his son captive. Credit: Getty Images

His father, Srdjan Djokovic, is reported to have told media in Serbia: I have no idea what is going on, they are holding my son for five hours.

This is a fight for the libertarian world, not just a fight for Novak, but a fight for the whole world!

If they don’t let him go in half an hour, we’ll gather in the street, this is a fight for everyone.

Djokovics coach, 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, who made the obvious as he stopped at Tullamarine Airport with the tennis stars’ entourage.

Not the most common trip from Down Under, he posted on Instagram.

Difficult but fair: Hunt

Greg Hunt accepted that the Border Force decision was a difficult one for Djokovic, but it came after a fair trial that every other Australian should undergo.

As an Australian government, the Prime Minister has always been clear that Australians have had a hard time, Hunt said sunrise.

An Australian in many different states and territories must in some cases show their vaccination record to enter buildings and cafes and other things and it is not unreasonable to impose the exact same requirements on everyone who enters this country.

So fair and equitable to everyone. The requirements could not be met (in the case of Djokovics).

Australian Health and Aged Care Minister Greg Hunt announced that the visa for Djkovics at Sunrise had been cancelled. Credit: sunrise

There was an exemption granted through the Victorian government process, which clearly did not meet the standards of proof required by the Australian Border Force.

Yes, it’s harsh, but it’s fair and equitable and it’s one rule for everyone under this Australian government.

Djokovic not above the rules: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, meanwhile, defended the government’s decision to revoke the Djokovics visa.

Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules, Morrison wrote on Twitter.

Our strong border policy has been critical to Australia with one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we remain vigilant.

Serbian president intervenes

Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he had spoken to Djokovic on the phone during his long overnight ordeal at the airport.

I just got off the phone with Novak Djokovic. I have told our Novak that all of Serbia is with him and that our authorities are taking all measures to stop the harassment of the best tennis player in the world in the shortest possible time, Vucic wrote.

I told our Novak that all of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything they can to ensure that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player ends immediately.

Novak Djokovic still hopes to defend his Australian Open title. Credit: Getty Images

Djokovic has been met with fierce backlash in Australia after posting on social media that he had been granted a medical exemption and would compete in the Australian Open.

The Open kicks off on January 17, with unvaccinated players and fans who do not have a Tennis Australia and Victorian government-approved waiver being banned from Melbourne Park.

Tournament organizers say Djokovic received no special treatment.

The chief executive of the grand slams, Craig Tiley, said 26 athletes had applied for medical waivers and only a handful had been granted under guidelines set by federal regulators.

Applications for medical waivers are assessed anonymously by two separate panels, which do not know the identity of the applicants.

One possibility is that Djokovic, who has previously spoken out against vaccines and mandates, has circumvented vaccination requirements by testing positive for COVID-19 in the past six months.

Carolyn Broderick, tennis’s chief medical officer, suggested this is the most likely scenario, given other waivers being handed out across Australia.

If you look at an Australian group of people applying for medical exemption, the vast majority have been recently diagnosed with COVID, Ms Broderick said on Wednesday.