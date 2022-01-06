Chicago Blackhawks news, updates: Nicolas Beaudin recalled, Kurtis Gabriel reassigned to Icehogs





After losing Tuesday night overtime to the Avalanche, the Blackhawks hit the ice for midweek practice while going through a few roster changes. It was announced that the Blackhawks have recalled defender Nicolas Beaudin from Rockford. The 22-year-old, who has only appeared in one NHL game this season, has racked up 6 points in 22 games with the Icehogs. Blackhawks Roster Moves:

– Connolly moved to active roster (still suspended I believe)

– Beaudin recalled to taxi crew

– Gabriel and Regula sent to Rockford Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 5, 2022 In conjunction with this move, Brett Connolly has been reassigned to the taxi crew, while Kurtis Gabriel and Alec Regula have been reassigned to Rockford. Coach Derek King stated that he wants Gabriel to get ice age, so the move to Rockford. It should be noted that Gabriels’ recent Toronto waiver has not expired and so he does not need to evict a second time to take this step. King said he wanted Kurtis Gabriel to play some games, so they sent him to Rockford. Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) January 5, 2022 Kevin Lankinen, who is on COVID protocols, could potentially join the team when they travel to Arizona later Wednesday, as long as he tests negative for COVID-19. Kevin Lankinen (COVID protocol) could hit the road with the Blackhawks, but he needs some testing first. Tracey Myers (@Tramyers_NHL) January 5, 2022 Between injuries, suspensions and COVID-19, the Blackhawks often had to rotate players in and out of the lineup. It looks like they plan to use their taxi crew to put players in the lineup when the need arises. With Beaudin, it sounds like the Blackhawks want to shake who’s on the cab crew and don’t want anyone to play games for too long. Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) January 5, 2022 Veterans Jonathan Toews and Marc-Andre Fleury both got maintenance days and did not train on Wednesday. This is standard procedure and there are no significant injuries for either player. Marc-Andre Fleury and Jonathan Toews are taking maintenance days off training today. Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) January 5, 2022 In other news, after Wednesday’s practice, the Blackhawks made a trade with the Penguins, trading Alex Nylander for Sam Lafferty. NEW: Blackhawks have traded Alex Nylander to Pittsburgh for Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, had 6 points in 34 games for the Pens last season. He struggled to crack the lineup this year: 2 points in 10 games. He hits a lot. And with that, the Nylander era ends with a wail. Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 5, 2022 The Blackhawks head to Arizona to face the Coyotes on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

