Anushka Sharma Sets Netflix Jhulan Goswami Cricket Biopic





Top Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma returns after a maternity leave to star in ‘Chakda Xpress’, a Netflix film inspired by the life of one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Jhulan Goswami. A fast bowler, Goswami holds the world record for the highest number of wickets in an international career spanning 2002-2021. The film follows her inspiring journey as she climbs the ladder despite the hurdles of misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. Goswami succeeded in her goal of becoming the captain of the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. “Chakda Xpress” will be shot in India and the UK and produced by Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz (“NH10”, “Pari”). Prosit Roy (Amazon series “Paatal Lok”, “Pari”) will direct. Sharma said: “It’s a very special film because it’s essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. ‘Chakda Xpress’ is inspired by the life and time of the former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and will be an eye opener in the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the world stage, it was very difficult for women to even think about playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several cases that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.” “From support systems to facilities, to having a stable income from playing the game, to even a future in cricket – very few women in India have made cricket become a profession,” said Sharma. “Jhulan had a combative and highly insecure cricket career and she remained motivated to make her country proud. She aspired to change the stereotype that women cannot make a career out of cricket in India so that the next generation of girls would have a better playing field.” Awards bestowed on Goswami include the International Cricket Council Player of the Year award in 2007 and the MA Chidambaram trophy for Best Women’s Cricketer in 2011. An Indian postage stamp was issued in her honor in 2018. Goswami said, “Now is the time to see the women shine. It’s our time and we’re here to play. Today you see us. Tomorrow you will remember our names. Join us as we cheer on Team India and bring you this story. ‘Chakda Xpress’ is now filming. Meet on the field.” “Chakda Xpress” will be the second Netflix movie for Clean Slate Filmz after “Bulbbul” (2020). Karnesh Ssharma of Clean Slate Filmz said: “In India, cricket is not only a sport, but also an emotion. We at Clean Slate Filmz are committed to bringing the best of stories and ‘Chakda Xpress is such a unique story. [After] Given the positive response ‘Bulbbul’ has received and how far it has traveled, I’m excited to be working with Netflix again as this is a story that could resonate with audiences around the world.” Pratiksha Rao, director, films and licensing, Netflix India, said: “Jhulan Goswami’s journey, while deeply inspiring, is also painfully astonishing in revealing the many opportunities she encountered; and ‘Chakda Xpress’ is the story of her performance despite those challenges. ’83’, a report of the Indian men’s cricket team that won the 1983 World Cup, is currently being released in theaters. Anushka Sharma is married to the captain of the Indian men’s team, Virat Kohli.

