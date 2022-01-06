Sports
Michigan football DL Christopher Hinton declares for NFL draft
Michigan’s defenses thinned even more on Wednesday. hours after star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson made his departure to the NFL official, are also tackling Christopher Hinton for the 2022 design.
The move was somewhat surprising. He was credited with 17 pressures by Pro Football Focus, who were tied for 111th among defensive linemen. With Hinton following Hutchinson and David Ojabo in the draft, the only returning starter on the Michigan front four is nose tackle Mazi Smith.
The junior starter broke the news via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, thanking God and his teammates.
To say it was an honor to play at the University of Michigan and have the opportunity to play for the best fans in the country would be an understatement. The University of Michigan, the fans, the city of Ann Arbor are all wonderful, and they will always have a special place in my heart.
TO FOLLOW:Wolverines’ player, coach move tracker
JEFF SEIDEL:3 Michigan Freshmen Impress Jim Harbaugh With This Post-Game Moment
MICHAEL COHEN:Which positions are points of attention for UM starting in 2022?
Without the undeniable love and support of my family none of this would be possible! Thank you for always being there for me, always encouraging me and always being my rock! I love you all.
Thank you to my teammates, you will be my brothers forever. We’ve reached incredible heights this season and I’ll take our memories at The Big House and along the way for the rest of my life.
Coach Harbaugh, Coach MacDonald, Coach Nua and the entire Michigan coaching and support staff, thank you! Each of you has helped me develop and guide me to be the student-athlete I am today, and I am eternally grateful for your guidance and support.
With that, and after much thought and prayer, I am very excited to announce that I am signing up for the 2022 NFL Draft.
GO BIG BLUE!
Hinton, 21, earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2020 and 2021. The Georgia native had 32 tackles in 14 games for the Wolverines in 2021, including 18 solo tackles. He also had one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback rush, along with one force fumble and two fumbles.
[ Celebrate Michigan’s CFP run with this new Free Press book! ]
He was especially dominant against Rutgers, taking five solo tackles in the Wolverines 20-13 win.
That came after the 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman posted 23 tackles and 2 loss tackles in his first two seasons combined.
Hinton is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Chris Hinton, a seven-time Pro Bowler with the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons for 13 seasons from 1983-1995.
The elder Hinton was the No. 4 overall pick in 1983 from Northwestern. His son probably won’t go that high but he has pro potential in the late lap especially if he can improve his pass rush skills.
Michigan too Lost Ojabo Tuesday in the NFL Draft Process, and defensive line coach Shawn Nua has reportedly accepted a job with Southern California.
Free Press sportswriter Michael Cohen contributed to this report.
Contact Ryan Ford at: [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @theford.
