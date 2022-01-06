Tennis star Novak Djokovic banned from entering Australia after COVID-19 exemption – National

Novak Djokovic was denied entry to Australia and his visa was canceled after arriving in Melbourne late Wednesday to defend his title at the tennis season opening.

Australia’s Border Patrol issued a statement early on Thursday, saying Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet entry requirements and that “his visa was subsequently cancelled”.

Top-ranked Djokovic flew in after being granted a medical exemption from the strict coronavirus vaccination requirements in place for the Australian Open, where he is a nine-time winner.

Australian media reported that Djokovic’s team had applied for the wrong type of visa for a person with a medical exemption.

Djokovic’s lawyers are expected to appeal the decision, which came after the 20-time major winner had to spend more than eight hours at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport to find out if he would be allowed into the country.

Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, told internet portal B92 that his son was being held “in a room that no one can enter” at the airport, guarded by two police officers.

Djokovic’s entry into the Australian Open has become a hot political topic, with many Australians furious that he was given an exemption from entering the country. Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Instagram that he spoke to Djokovic while he was being detained at the airport, adding that Serbian authorities are taking measures “so that the harassment of the best tennis player in the world is stopped in the shortest possible time. ”

Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policy has been critical to Australia with one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we remain vigilant. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 5, 2022

Speculation about a possible visa problem arose while Djokovic was in transit and escalated with mixed messages from federal and state lawmakers.

Djokovic’s revelation on social media that he was on his way to Australia in pursuit of a record 21st major title sparked some discussion and plenty of headlines on Wednesday, with critics wondering what grounds he might have for the waiver and supporters claiming he is entitled to it. privacy and freedom of choice.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley defended the “completely legitimate application and process” and insisted there was no special treatment for Djokovic.

The Victorian government has ruled that only fully vaccinated players, staff, fans and officials may enter Melbourne Park when the tournament begins on January 17.

Only 26 people involved in the tournament applied for a medical waiver and, Tiley said, only a “handful” were awarded.

Happy New Year! I wish you all health, love and joy in every moment and may you feel love and respect for all beings on this beautiful planet. I spent fantastic quality time with loved ones during intermission and today I am going Down Under with a waiver permit. On to 2022! pic.twitter.com/e688iSO2d4 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 4, 2022

Among the permitted reasons for those applying for a vaccination waiver may be acute serious medical conditions, a serious adverse reaction to a previous dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or evidence of a COVID-19 infection within the past six months.

Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus in June 2020 after playing in a series of friendlies he hosted in Serbia and Croatia without social distancing during the pandemic.

Concerns about Djokovic’s visa status were delayed.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison initially said the medical exemption decision is a matter for the government of Victoria, where Melbourne is the state capital.

“They’ve given (Djokovic) an exemption to come to Australia, so we’re acting on that,” Morrison said. “States offer exemptions for people to enter on that basis, and they have for the past two years.”

Home Secretary Karen Andrews then clarified the border process.

“While the Victorian Government and Tennis Australia allow an unvaccinated player to participate in the Australian Open, it is the Commonwealth Government that will enforce our demands on the Australian border,” Andrews said. “If an arriving person has not been vaccinated, they must provide acceptable evidence that they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons in order to access the same travel arrangement as fully vaccinated travelers.”

When asked again about Djokovic’s case, Morrison added: “If that evidence is insufficient, he will not be treated differently from anyone else and will be on the next plane home.”

“And so if medical waivers had been granted by medical professionals and was given to him as a condition for him to get on that plane, well, that’s going to have to pile up when he arrives in Australia,” the prime minister said.