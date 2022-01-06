Phil Stacey On Hockey: Right now it’s good for the Bruins — so enjoy it | Sport

BOSTON — They’re now benefiting from a good dose of adrenaline, which is never a bad thing.

When that pit will dry up is anyone’s guess, but for now the Boston Bruins will enjoy it for all it’s worth.

You should too.

The Black-and-Gold played for the third time in four nights after a 15-day COVID-induced hiatus, taking two more points in a 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Tuesday night. David Pastrnak’s first goal since November 30, a 10-game period, was the winner; he swept the front of the New Jersey cage and put a shot at the net, then his own rebound over Mackenzie Blackwood with 5:49 to play.

That’s three games and three wins for the Bruins since their unexpected time off. To say that early returns are encouraging is akin to saying that pizza tastes better than mayonnaise-flavored ice cream.

An organization already out of the playoffs to head into the new year couldn’t afford to return rusty from a two-week rest, be slow to react to the pace of play and squander potential points.

Instead Bruce Cassidy’s club did what they didshoulddo — beat non-ready-for-prime-time teams like Buffalo, Detroit and New Jersey — in a little over 80 hours and now sit as the second wildcard team in the East.

Seemingly refreshed in body and mind, the Bruins look very different in the first week of 2022 than for much of the first three months of the season, when they played a total of 16 games and were often slow and out of step.

Three times on Tuesday, the Bruins took a one-goal lead and each time New Jersey responded. But by staying resilient and getting a great preview of Pastrnak’s line with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula, they did it for the fourth and final time before the decisive third period mark.

Cassidy herself admitted, “Earlier this year I’m not sure if this is one we’re winning.”

But they did, for the third time in a row, splitting their top line, with Pastrnak moving to second unit and Craig Smith bumping into each other to play with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron in an effort to create more offensive balance . While they haven’t exactly been gangbusters – Pastrnak has just one point over the last three games, while Smith has a goal and one helper during that time – it hasn’t hurt them either.

Others have stepped up, especially the secondary scorers. Such as Curtis Lazar, who started to score early on Tuesday with a strange angle shot from the lower right circle that caught Devils goalkeeper Mackenzie Blackwood at an even stranger angle, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead. He then assisted in the second period count of fellow fourth-liner Trent Frederic, who flipped off the back wall behind Blackwood for Frederic to backhand into.

“We’re good at reading each other,” Lazar said. “Obviously our goals weren’t the best, but it’s always nice to contribute to the scoreboard.”

Like the rest of the NHL – and the sports world and the planet in general – the Bruins are still being hit by COVID-19 and/or the omicron variant, with Jake DeBrusk and three of the team’s staff members in the league. protocol Tuesday. DeBrusk joined fellow forward Karson Kuhlman there.

He stepped up to rookie Oskar Steen and played the Devils instead of DeBrusk. He backhanded a puck from the air at crossbar past goalkeeper Mackenzie Blackwood, just 77 seconds into the second period for his first NHL goal, giving the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

“He plays a brave game,” Cassidy said of the undersized Stone. “People are crossing their fingers for him.”

Thursday’s home game against a highly talented Minnesota Wild team, which will be the team’s 507th sale in a row, will mark their fourth game in six days and easily be Boston’s biggest test since returning to action. That will be followed by road dates on heavyweights Tampa Bay Saturday and Washington Monday.

By the time an exhausting January ends, they are slated to play 16 games, 10 of them on Causeway Street.

Goalkeeper Tuukka Rask could be back with the squad full-time by the end of the month, adding another intriguing element to what was already a bizarre 2021-22 campaign.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. It’s okay to bask in the victories as they happen, and wish the adrenaline rush stays in place for as long as possible.

“Every line is rolling and it’s going well,” Pastrnak said. “Hopefully we can keep it up.”

Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN