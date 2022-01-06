RAT for athletes on arrival at camps and training centers: SAI’s new SOPs amid spike in Covid cases | More sports news





NEW DELHI: Athletes will be required to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on arrival at national camps and training centers, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Wednesday as it released a raft of measures to combat the renewed threat posed by Covid-19 .

Contrary to the latest guidelines, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by SAI for the Tokyo Olympics last year required an athlete to take an RT-PCR test with a negative report.

The SAI has issued the new SOPs to address the drastic increase in positive cases, mainly due to the Omicron variant, across the country.

These measures will be strictly implemented in the various National Centers of Excellence (NCOE) and in the ongoing national coaching camps.

Upon arrival at the training centers, all athletes undergo the mandatory Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

“If the test is negative, they train and eat separately until the sixth day of accession. A repeat of the RAT would take place on the fifth day,” SAI said in a press release.

“Those who get a positive result would undergo an RTPCR test and be treated in isolation, while the athletes who test negative would continue with normal training,” it added.

Good isolation facilities will be provided for Covid positive or symptomatic athletes in the camps and the facilities would be disinfected twice a day.

There will also be a micro-bio bubble, where the athletes will be divided into small groups for training and dining. The athletes are also strictly asked to avoid interaction with other groups.

In addition, random testing of athletes, coaches, support personnel and non-residential personnel in the NCOE will be conducted once every 15 days.

“It has also been recommended that athletes only participate in those competitions recommended by the respective National Sports Federations (NSFs) and the SAI HQ officials,” the nodal sports organization said in a release.

“For invitational tournaments and non-Olympic qualifying events, recommendations would be made by the respective Regional Directors (RDs) of the NCOEs.”

It should also be noted that guidelines from the respective state governments will replace these SOPs in those specific states, according to SAI.

Last year few national camps were disrupted due to the outbreak of Covid cases, including boxing in Patiala and New Delhi, and camps in Bhopal and Bengaluru, where the hockey teams were training.

A stricter SOP was announced after as many as 24 athletes and 12 support staff tested positive for the virus at the center of the SAI in Bhopal.

Before that, in 2020, several men’s freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers had tested positive for the virus after checking in at a national camp at the SAI Sonepat center.

