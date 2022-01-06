NHL Buzz: Hischier could play next game for Devils

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will provide you with the latest news.

New Jersey Devils

Nico Hischier could return on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The center, which missed a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday due to a lower-body injury, skated single-handedly ahead of an optional practice Wednesday.

“He’s going to skate in the morning,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff. “And there’s a good chance that if everything goes well, he should play for us.”

Hischier has scored 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 28 games this season. He was injured on Sunday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Washington Capitals.

Ruff will return as coach on Thursday after missing three matches in the COVID-19 protocol.

“It was frustrating to watch, but I stayed in pretty close contact with the games, stayed on Zoom and thought the team was doing a great job,” Ruff said.

New Jersey won two of the three games under assistant Alain Nasreddine.

forward Jimmy Vesey was removed from COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after missing four games and is expected to play. — Mike G. Morreale

Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson was placed on NHL COVID-19 protocol by the Canucks on Wednesday.

Vancouver won’t play the Ottawa Senators again until Saturday.

The Canucks’ game against the New York Islanders, scheduled for Wednesday, was previously postponed due to attendance restrictions in Canada.

Pettersson has scored 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 34 games this season. The center has scored five points (two goals, three assists) and averaged 17:21 ice time in nine games since Bruce Boudreau coached his first game for Vancouver on Dec. 6.

Brock Boeser has not played the three games since the Canucks returned from vacation. The attacker was placed in protocol December 29.

Attackers Jason Dickinson, Phillip Di Giuseppe and Justin Dowling are also in protocol.

Buffalo Sabers

Alex cloth, Peyton Krebs and Anders Bjork were placed in the NHL COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.

The Sabers are scheduled to host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Tuch has a goal and an assist, and Krebs has an assist, each in three games with the Sabers. Bjork scored five points (four goals, one assist) in 29 games.

“We’re all going through it for the first time at this level,” Sabers coach Don Granato said on Tuesday. “This is a new level. Last year it wasn’t like this. We didn’t have that many days where you had to wait an hour before, 45 minutes before, half an hour before and try to practice losing guys, and you have to immediately adjust what you’re doing.”

The attackers joined forward Kyle Okposo and defenders Casey Fitzgerald and Jacob Bryson by protocol.

“YOU [handle it] day after day,” said Granato. “And I have every confidence that whatever happens to us, we’ll make the best of it. I feel like our staff and players and attitude and prospects are in a good place.”

defender Henri Jokiharju was kept out of practice as a precaution “for further [COVID-19] test to be sure,” Granato said.

defender Colin Miller, who has missed three games with an undisclosed injury, practiced for the first time since December 28. — Heather Engel