Sports
NHL Buzz: Hischier could play next game for Devils
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will provide you with the latest news.
New Jersey Devils
Nico Hischier could return on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The center, which missed a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday due to a lower-body injury, skated single-handedly ahead of an optional practice Wednesday.
“He’s going to skate in the morning,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff. “And there’s a good chance that if everything goes well, he should play for us.”
Hischier has scored 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 28 games this season. He was injured on Sunday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Washington Capitals.
Ruff will return as coach on Thursday after missing three matches in the COVID-19 protocol.
“It was frustrating to watch, but I stayed in pretty close contact with the games, stayed on Zoom and thought the team was doing a great job,” Ruff said.
New Jersey won two of the three games under assistant Alain Nasreddine.
forward Jimmy Vesey was removed from COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after missing four games and is expected to play. — Mike G. Morreale
Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson was placed on NHL COVID-19 protocol by the Canucks on Wednesday.
Vancouver won’t play the Ottawa Senators again until Saturday.
The Canucks’ game against the New York Islanders, scheduled for Wednesday, was previously postponed due to attendance restrictions in Canada.
Pettersson has scored 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 34 games this season. The center has scored five points (two goals, three assists) and averaged 17:21 ice time in nine games since Bruce Boudreau coached his first game for Vancouver on Dec. 6.
Brock Boeser has not played the three games since the Canucks returned from vacation. The attacker was placed in protocol December 29.
Attackers Jason Dickinson, Phillip Di Giuseppe and Justin Dowling are also in protocol.
Buffalo Sabers
Alex cloth, Peyton Krebs and Anders Bjork were placed in the NHL COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.
The Sabers are scheduled to host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
Tuch has a goal and an assist, and Krebs has an assist, each in three games with the Sabers. Bjork scored five points (four goals, one assist) in 29 games.
“We’re all going through it for the first time at this level,” Sabers coach Don Granato said on Tuesday. “This is a new level. Last year it wasn’t like this. We didn’t have that many days where you had to wait an hour before, 45 minutes before, half an hour before and try to practice losing guys, and you have to immediately adjust what you’re doing.”
The attackers joined forward Kyle Okposo and defenders Casey Fitzgerald and Jacob Bryson by protocol.
“YOU [handle it] day after day,” said Granato. “And I have every confidence that whatever happens to us, we’ll make the best of it. I feel like our staff and players and attitude and prospects are in a good place.”
defender Henri Jokiharju was kept out of practice as a precaution “for further [COVID-19] test to be sure,” Granato said.
defender Colin Miller, who has missed three games with an undisclosed injury, practiced for the first time since December 28. — Heather Engel
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/nhl-buzz-news-and-notes-january-5/c-329501670
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]