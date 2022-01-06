Tennis world reacts as Djokovic bundled by Australian authorities

The tennis world has taken an unfavorable stance on Australia’s stance on the Novak Djokovic saga, but the federal government also has allies.

Djokovic had a medical exemption from Victorian officials to play in the Australian Open later this month, but Border Force officials understood they were not satisfied with the documentation supporting a proposed exemption.

After arriving late Wednesday night, Djokovic was held in custody for up to 12 hours before officials confirmed around 8 a.m. Thursday that he would not enter the country.

American Tennys Sandgren was one of the first to respond to the initial messages via Twitter, saying that Australia does not deserve to host a Grand Slam.

For clarity here 2 separate medical boards approved his waiver And politicians stop it Australia doesn’t deserve to host a grand slam https://t.co/3B6lt4u9Mq — Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) January 5, 2022

The two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist will not participate in the tournament this year. He is believed not to have been vaccinated and did not even try to get a medical clearance.

Tennis players, both current and past, have also reacted to the news with Australia’s mixing of politics and sport a hot topic.

For those who ask, all players go through the same visa process overseen by Tennis Australia to play the Australian Open (as non-Australians cannot currently participate). So it’s unbelievable that Djokovic is the only player who was granted his visa and then revoked — Paul McNamee (@PaulFMcNamee) January 5, 2022

The next time someone will tell you that sports don’t interfere in politics, remember the January 6, 2022 when the purely political ego does not allow the best tennis player in the world to enter the country that the government agencies have granted access to. @DjokerNole — Sergiy Stakhovsky (@Stako_tennis) January 5, 2022

A dramatic day ends with a truly astonishing development when nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has his visa canceled and is told to go home. You cannot overestimate the consequences of this decision, which will manifest itself in the coming days, weeks and months. — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) January 5, 2022

Whatever happens if this unfolds here, this is wholly Novak Djokovic’s fault for not getting the vaccine, which he should have done. months To do. The best-case scenario for anyone would have been a vaxxed Novak running the . played #AusOpen without drama. He chose against that. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 5, 2022

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also responded to the news in support of the Border Forces verdict.

Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policy has been critical to Australia with one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we remain vigilant. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 5, 2022

Serbian President Aleksander Vucic was also involved, confirming he spoke to Djokovic on Thursday morning and reprimanding the Australian government for intimidating the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Regarding Djokovic, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic released a statement: “I have told our Novak that all of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything they can to ensure that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player is immediately ended.” — Maria Flannery (@mariaflan) January 5, 2022

However, outspoken English commentator Piers Morgan surprisingly remained behind the decision to “smuggle” Djokovic out of the country.

The #Djokovic The saga is not about whether you believe in covid vaccines, but whether you believe that famous sports stars should play by the same rules as everyone else. He has the right not to be prodded, and Australia has the right to kick him out for making an unreliable visa application. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 5, 2022

The saga has also revealed that Djokovic has not been vaccinated, after months of trying to keep that decision private in battles with the media.

However, the Australian Open is the first tournament he has played to have vaccination requirements.

In what would be another incredible twist, The ages Sam McClure reports that Djokovic may still be playing the Open.

There are 11 days left until the Australian Open starts on Thursday.

Authorities believe Novak Djokovic can still play in this year’s Australian Open. He can return home, apply for the appropriate visa and return to Aus. It would be quite a journey, but the door is not closed yet. — Sam McClure (@sam_mcclure) January 5, 2022

Its believed his lawyers will appeal.