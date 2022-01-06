Connect with us

Tennis world reacts as Djokovic bundled by Australian authorities

The tennis world has taken an unfavorable stance on Australia’s stance on the Novak Djokovic saga, but the federal government also has allies.

Djokovic had a medical exemption from Victorian officials to play in the Australian Open later this month, but Border Force officials understood they were not satisfied with the documentation supporting a proposed exemption.

After arriving late Wednesday night, Djokovic was held in custody for up to 12 hours before officials confirmed around 8 a.m. Thursday that he would not enter the country.

American Tennys Sandgren was one of the first to respond to the initial messages via Twitter, saying that Australia does not deserve to host a Grand Slam.

The two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist will not participate in the tournament this year. He is believed not to have been vaccinated and did not even try to get a medical clearance.

Tennis players, both current and past, have also reacted to the news with Australia’s mixing of politics and sport a hot topic.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also responded to the news in support of the Border Forces verdict.

Serbian President Aleksander Vucic was also involved, confirming he spoke to Djokovic on Thursday morning and reprimanding the Australian government for intimidating the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

However, outspoken English commentator Piers Morgan surprisingly remained behind the decision to “smuggle” Djokovic out of the country.

The saga has also revealed that Djokovic has not been vaccinated, after months of trying to keep that decision private in battles with the media.

However, the Australian Open is the first tournament he has played to have vaccination requirements.

In what would be another incredible twist, The ages Sam McClure reports that Djokovic may still be playing the Open.

There are 11 days left until the Australian Open starts on Thursday.

Its believed his lawyers will appeal.

