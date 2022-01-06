Coyotes celebrate the life of Matt Shott, who grew the game in Arizona

Trevor Shott wiped his tears and shared a story about an elementary school report card he had to write about who his hero was.

It was his big brother, Matt Shott.

Then he shared an unfinished note that Matt wrote to the Arizona hockey community, full of thanks. That seemed appropriate, as the hundreds gathered at the Gila River Arena Wednesday afternoon were there to listen to those close to Matt thank him for a life well lived and the legacy he left behind.

“He was funny, he was selfless, he was frustrating and stubborn, right? Right Matt,” Trevor Shott said. “But he always did what he could to make sure his little brother was happy.

“That’s just who he was. He didn’t care about doing things for him, he was always just out there making others happy.”

The Coyotes paid tribute to the late Matt Shott, their director of hockey development who died last month after a hard-fought battle with cancer, with a celebration of his life. In attendance were youth hockey players, parents, family, friends and Coyotes employees who worked with Shott. It was a testament to Shott’s big heart and love of helping others and increasing the game of hockey throughout Arizona, especially among girls with his work building the Arizona Kachinas program.

Those who spoke told stories of Shott from his childhood to his tireless work in the hockey community, barely interrupted despite cancer treatments. Even in hospice, Shott still thought about his job and the well-being of others.

“Matt’s presence is felt in every aspect of our day-to-day work,” said Lyndsey Fry, a close friend of Shott’s, who is the Coyotes’ Director of External Engagement and Female Hockey, radio broadcast analyst and president of the Kachinas.

“I told him at the end it felt like we’d raised this kid together for the past six years,” Fry said, referring to the Kachinas program, “and who doesn’t love to brag about their kids?”

Shott, 34, studied sports journalism and as a child was fond of Sesame Street and the Disneyland characters, enjoyed long car rides and played Willy Wonka in his sixth-grade play at the school. At first he didn’t like to skate on ice, but he started to enjoy playing junior hockey and was a big fan of Phoenix Suns.

Shott wore jersey No. 94 as a player in honor of hockey legends Gordie Howe and Bobby Orr, and the number resulting from subtracting 4 from 9 was his favorite, 5.

Coyotes President and CEO XavierGutierrez shared a story about taking his family to see Shott coaching one of his youth teams, and Shott thanked him for being there afterwards.

“He thanked me for something he’d done every day of his life,” Gutierrez said, looking at the crowd. “You all changed his life, and I know he changed your whole life.”

Shane Doan, the former Coyotes captain and current Chief Hockey Development Officer, said he allowed Shott to use his office when he was out of town. Shott started leaving inspirational quotes for Doan to see. He also left a note that Doan saw after his recent return from Russia.

“Anything is possible when you have the right people to support you. Thank you for supporting me, Shane.” read the note.

Carly Accardo, Leighton Accardo’s mother, who introduced Shott to the team to bring some joy to young Leighton during her battle with cancer that ultimately killed her, said Shott built a strong bond with her family because he was always there for it. Leighton was.

“Matt, along with Lyndsey, made sure we always had the full support of the Coyotes. His support was one of the most consistent we’ve had,” said Accardo.

Three former Shott girls players shared memories of playing for Shott and the confidence he instilled in them as people and hockey players.

Fry was the last speaker of the day, flanked by two longtime members of the Coyotes hockey development staff who were also close to Shott, Zach Izumi and ZackSavage.

She and Shott had a heart-to-heart talk while he was in hospice.

“Matty, what you’ve always struggled to realize is that you’ve already written your own story, because if someone leaves a legacy, you can never really die. You live on in everyone who influenced you in your short time here, said Fry.

“When it came to the game of life, Matt Shott left it all on the ice.”

