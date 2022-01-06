Things to know about public facilities affected by the latest Covid rules





Given the latest Covid-19 situation in the city, the government announced a new set of strict social distancing measures on Wednesday, which will come into effect on Friday (January 7). Here’s everything you need to know about public facilities that have the latest updates. Leisure and sports venues under the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) will be closed for 14 days from January 7 to 20. (Click on here for details) Apart from the BBQ areas, holiday camps and Pui O Camping which will remain closed, leisure/outdoor facilities will be temporarily closed. They include tennis courts, bowling alleys, sports grounds, Ngau Chi Wan Park Archery Range, Shek O Obstacle Golf Course, Tuen Mun Recreation and Sports Center, hard surface/sand/grass courts, gateball courts, table tennis tables, skate parks, roller skating rinks, roller hockey fields, skateboarding grounds, outdoor fitness equipment , play areas for model cars, swimming pools for model boats, bicycle facilities (except bicycle paths), outdoor playgrounds for children (including tricycle terrain, outdoor playgrounds for children, road safety towns), pebbled walking paths, chess tables, amphitheatres, public swimming pools and water sports centers. All indoor sports facilities including sports centers, squash centers and badminton centers will also be closed. Cultural venues managed by the LCSD will also be closed for the 14-day period, including public libraries, student study rooms, performance spaces, Music Bureau music centers and museums. (Click here for details) The Hong Kong Housing Authority’s public facilities will also exclude public use. (Click here for details) They include ball courts, ping pong tables, chess tables, children’s playgrounds and fitness equipment for the elderly and other outdoor and indoor sports/recreational and public facilities, including auditoriums, multipurpose rooms and more, in residential public areas. Home Affairs community centers and community centers will also be temporarily closed, except when used as temporary cold shelters. The M+ Museum has announced that it will be closed from 6 to 20 January. (Click on here for details)









The Environmental Protection Department, and Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation have also announced that several of their provided services will be affected.

