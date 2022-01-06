Cricket Australia to relocate COVID-affected BBL to Melbourne | Cricket News







The Tomorrow’s match between the @StrikersBBL and @StarsBBL will not go ahead as planned #BBL11 https://t.co/w2GavFWqlg — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) 1641436952000 MELBOURNE: In her bid to complete the tournament at all costs, a desperate Cricket Australia is set to gradually shift the COVID hit Big Bash League to Melbourne to avoid further disruptions.The decision was revealed by CA CEO Nick Hockley, who said they plan to move all eight teams in a Melbourne bio-bubble as it will make it easier for organizers to reschedule the games in the event of a crash. postponement of matches due to any further COVID positive cases.The BBL has witnessed an unprecedented COVID outbreak with numerous positive cases reported across eight franchises, forcing postponements and last minute rescheduling of matches. “What we are dealing with is unprecedented,” Hockley told Australia’s SEN Radio.

“We will gradually centralize (the teams) in Melbourne.

“What allows us (Cricket Australia) to do is that if a team is significantly impacted, it gives us a lot more flexibility to exchange teams and complete the match,” he added.

Out of eight teams Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat have been most affected by the outbreak, as the Stars were forced to play two games in as many days with second-tier players.

“Those two specific clubs (Stars and Heat) have been hit hard,” Hockley said.

“We’ve had several timing challenges with test results coming back. It’s not ideal. Obviously we want everyone to have their full team available.

“We now have a very clear plan for the final run-up of the competition. We are confident that we can complete the competition,” added the CA boss.

