Former Syracuse football head coach Greg Robinson dies aged 70

Syracuse, NY — Former Syracuse football coach Greg Robinson died Wednesday in Carpinteria, California, according to his son, Dominic. He was 70 years old.

Dominic said his father died of Alzheimer’s disease.

Robinson coached high school, college, and professional football for four decades, winning a pair of Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos under Mike Shanahan.

He is best known in Syracuse for a difficult period of four years as head coach of the Orange squad, one in which the program ran 10-37. Five of those wins were later vacated by the NCAA.

Robinson came to Syracuse in 2005 after a season helping the Texas Longhorns to a Rose Bowl victory.

Robinson’s coaching pedigree and hopes to shift Syracuse toward improved recruiting and a more modern style of play initially inspired optimism after the program stalled under Paul Pasqualoni, but the excitement did not translate into victories during his tenure, and the onslaught rotated through three coordinators in four Seasons .

However, there were a number of notable players he brought into the program that went on to win, including a potential NFL Hall of Famer in Chandler Jones, his brother, Art, and others such as Justin Pugh, Ryan Nassib, Mike Williams, Curtis Brinkley, and Delone Carter. .

Some of those players eventually became important parts of the Oranges’ success under his replacement, Doug Marrone, as they got older.

In terms of Syracuse, I think he was sad it didn’t work, Dominic said. It was hard for him to live with. I think he knew early on that he was making mistakes. But I think if you look at the players he ended up recruiting and the lives he touched in a lot of ways, I don’t think he got enough credit. I think the wins and losses have partly obscured that. He coached many children who later became successful, both in college and in the NFL.

Dominic said that despite losing seasons and the difficulty of winning games in Syracuse, his father always remained proud of the players brought to the school during his tenure and maintained a love for the region and its people, calling the area the hidden gem of the United States.

It was a statement he made regularly, full of his usual enthusiasm, passion and optimism, qualities that showed even during periods of loss at SU. They led to memorable moments such as Robinson reading The Little Engine That Could at his final press conference and a remarkable upset victory over Notre Dame, the school his parents cheered for, in his penultimate game at SU in 2008.

The victory at Notre Dame came just days after Robinson was told he would not be back at SU and it remains the last time Syracuse defeated Notre Dame in football.

It was a difficult time for my father in many ways, Dominic said. But he loves Syracuse. He loves the people, the relationships he enters into, the beauty of the area. He loved the generosity and loved his time as much as any place he ever coached. He called it the hidden gem of the United States. That was one of his favorite rules.

It was a love that was evident both during his tenure and afterwards.

While in Syracuse, Greg’s wife, Laura, volunteered weekly in the soup kitchen at St. Lucys Church on Gifford Street. Despite the difficult experience, Dominic settled in Syracuse even after his father was replaced and currently serves as Vice President of Economic Inclusion for the CEO of CenterState.

What I’m really proud of is that I worked with him for two years, Dominic said. College football is a profession full of egos. It’s easy not to treat people right. From the secretaries to the cafeteria workers to the staff, he treated everyone with respect and dignity. He was a damn good coach, a better man and a great father.

Born in Los Angeles in 1951, Robinson was the fifth of eight siblings.

He played football for Bakersfield College and the University of the Pacific before embarking on a coaching career with stops at 12 different high school, college, or NFL programs.

That list included UCLA, Texas, and Michigan at the college level, as well as the New York Jets, Denver Broncos, and Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. Along the way, he teamed up with some of the most respected names in the sport, a group that included Mike Shanahan, Dick Vermeil, Pete Carroll, Mack Brown and Rich Rodriguez.

He was one of the coaches suggested by Carroll for the Syracuse job to former SU athletic director Daryl Gross.

Robinson retired from coaching in 2015.

He is survived by his wife, Laura; his son, Dominic (Jonell); his daughters, Lindsay Kupper (Jeff) and Leslie Mathewson (Chris); four siblings and six grandchildren.

A funeral service and interment will take place in Los Angeles at a time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Los Angeles-based Homeboy Industries of St. Lucys Parish in Syracuse.

