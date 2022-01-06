Tennis Response to Djokovic denied entry to Australia





Jan 6 (Reuters) – Here are the reactions to Novak Djokovic’s refusal to Australia to play the Australian Open: read more AUSTRALIAN BORDER DECLARATION Djokovic failed to provide adequate evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia and his visa has subsequently been revoked. Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “Non-citizens who do not have a valid visa on entry, or whose visas have been revoked, will be detained and removed from Australia.” AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON ON TWITTER Djokovic’s visa has been revoked. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. “Our strong border policy has been critical to Australia with one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we remain vigilant.” SERBIAN PRESIDENT ALEKSANDAR VUCIC ON INSTAGRAM “I have told our Novak that all of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything they can to ensure that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player is immediately ended. FILE PHOTO: Former No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic speaks at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Andrej Isakovic “In accordance with all norms of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice. Novak is strong, as we all know.” FORMER AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHIEF EXECUTIVE PAUL MCNAMEE ON TWITTER “For those who ask, all players go through the same visa process overseen by Tennis Australia to play the Australian Open (as non-Australians are currently unable to participate). So it’s unbelievable that Djokovic is the only player who has his visa received and subsequently withdrawn.” UKRAINIAN TENNIS PLAYER SERGIY STAKHOVSKY ON TWITTER “The next time someone will tell you, ‘Sport does not interfere in politics,’ you will remember the January 6, 2022 when the purely political ‘ego’ does not allow the best tennis player in the world to enter the country that … ‘government agencies’ have granted access.” AMERICAN TENNIS PLAYER TENNYS SANDGREN ON TWITTER “To be clear, two separate medical boards have approved his exemption. And politicians are stopping. Australia doesn’t deserve to host a grand slam.” TENNIS WRITER BEN ROTHENBERG ON TWITTER “Whatever happens if this unfolds here, this is Novak Djokovic’s entire fault for not getting the vaccine, which he had ‘months’ to do. “The best scenario for anyone would have been a vaxxed Novak playing the #AusOpen without drama. He chose against that.” Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Curated by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Stephen Coates Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

