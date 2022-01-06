Durango hockey rings in the new back on the ice – The Durango Herald





14U team second in Colorado Cup The Durango 14U hockey team is celebrating with second place it won this weekend after a 3-1 win. (Courtesy of Jessica Buell) Durango youth hockey teams returned to the ice this weekend and took some wins. The 10U-A team traveled to Denver while the 14U team competed in the Colorado Cup tournament in Colorado Springs. The 14U team finished 3-0 in the seeding to reach the Colorado Cups championship game and played some great games with everyone competing. In the teams’ first game against Colorado Springs, Durango scored a 7-2 win. Goalkeeper Fiona Chandler made 23 saves. Gavin Zuber earned a hat-trick and Bryson Quimby and Luke Fowler also scored. Quimby assisted three other goals to earn a playmaker, and Brenden Johnson, Finn Stanifer and Zuber also had assists. In the team’s second game, Durango defeated the Texas Jr. Brahmas with 6-2. Zuber scored three goals for a hat-trick, and Connor Jones and Fowler added goals. Sawyer Jones, Zuber, Fowler and Quimby were all assists. Chandler has recorded 17 saves. In the teams’ third game, it scored a 7-5 victory over the Colorado Rampage. Luke Fowler finished with a hat trick and Connor Jones, Johnson and Quimby also found the back of the net. Durango skaters Quimby and Zuber also earned playmakers in the game. Fowler, Connor Jones and Johnson also scored goals, while Chandler made 21 saves. In the championship, however, the teams run came to an end and Durango lost to the Rampage 7-5. Zuber earned a hat-trick in the loss, and Connor Jones and Fowler also scored. Fowler also assisted three goals, and Sawyer Jones and Johnson also assisted goals. Chandler had 22 saves in the loss. The 10U-A team played two games against the Foothill Flyers and won both. The team, led by goalkeeper Walker Green, earned a shutout in game 1, 3-0. Parker Brown and John Capsay both scored, while Brady Wright and Carter Lopez assisted them. In Game 2 against the Flyers, Durango recorded a 4-2 win. Emmett Sorenson, Tyler Wood and Capsay scored with assists from Drake Loughman, Lopez, Wood and Brown. Defenders Soren VanWinkle and Asher Clair held the line excellently. The team also played against The Littleton Hawks-Red team. Durango led most of the game, but eventually lost 5-4. Green made 14 saves. Brown earned a hat-trick and Wood also scored a goal. Wood, Lopez and Sorenson all had assists. The Durango team is ranked No. 9 in its age group in Colorado.

