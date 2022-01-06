Antonio Brown says he needs surgery after ‘direct pressure from my coach to play injured’

article

Now former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown made a dramatic shirtless exit from the field during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. After the game, Coach Bruce Arians said Brown was out of the team.

Three days later, Brown released a statement saying he played through extreme pain, was injected with a “potent and sometimes dangerous painkiller” and was pressured by an unnamed coach to play while injured.

In the two-page statement, Brown says he played “until it was clear I couldn’t use my ankle to”

carrying out my playing responsibilities safely,” he quoted one coach who yelled at him as he tried to rest.

I sat down on the sidelines and my coach came up to me, very upset, and yelled, “What’s wrong with

You? What’s the matter with you?” I said to him, “It’s my ankle.” But he knew that. It was well documented and we had discussed it. He then ordered me to go onto the field. I said: “Coach, I can’t He called for medical help. Instead, he yelled at me, “YOU ARE READY!” as he ran his finger over his throat. The coach told me if I didn’t play hurt, I was done with the Bucs.

Brown’s collapse came late in the third quarter with Tampa Bay trailing the Jets 24-10. He seemed animated during a conversation with teammate Mike Evans as he took off his pads, jersey, gloves, and T-shirt — throwing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands — then walked bare-chested down the sidelines to the end zone. He then waved to the fans as he jogged through the end zone and ran into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.

It seemed to be an expression of frustration from Brown, who had three catches for 26 yards.

According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Arians said Brown refused to return to the game, so the head coach told him he was done for the day. That apparently led to Brown’s actions.

In his statement, Brown says he has thought about his response to the situation, “but there was a trigger.”

“The trigger was someone told me I shouldn’t feel pain. I acknowledge my past. But my past doesn’t make me a second-class citizen. My past doesn’t forfeit my right to be heard when I’m in pain,” the statement read in part. .

It is not the first time this season that Brown has been in trouble. He was given a three-game suspension last month for violating the competition’s COVID-19 protocols.

He also has a history of personal behavior problems which have led to him being sent off from two other teams in the past two years.

Brown says the worst part of this situation was not that we were cut from the team, but the “totally false story” surrounding the circumstances.

“They tell people I first ran away, then I was cut. No. No. No. I was cut first and then I went home. They threw me out like an animal and I refused to wear their brand on my body, so I took my sweater off,” Brown said.

In his statement, Brown says he had an MRI on his ankle Monday, which showed broken bone fragments, a torn ligament and cartilage loss, all of which require surgery.

Brown ended his statement with a message to his fans and former teammates, thanking everyone who “showed me mercy and believed in me”.

I gave the Bucs everything I had on the field. What the organization is doing now needs to be cleaned up. I don’t understand how people who publicly claim to be concerned about my mental health can do these things to me in private. Once my surgery is done I will be back to 100% and looking forward to next season. Business becomes BOOMIN!

Brown’s lawyer also tweeted a series of statements, in which he reprimanded anyone who alleged that Brown had faked it to cover up mental health issues.

“Antonio Brown has never staged an injury in his life. It’s unbelievable that people are spreading false rumors that what happened on Sunday was the result of mental health issues and not a known ankle injury. Mental health is important, but that’s true also for basic dignity.” attorney Sean Burstyn tweeted.

Burstyn also said in tweets that the NFL does not allow players to enter the field if they are in pain or at risk of serious injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.