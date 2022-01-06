Sports
Antonio Brown says he needs surgery after ‘direct pressure from my coach to play injured’
TAMP, FL. – Now former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown made a dramatic shirtless exit from the field during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. After the game, Coach Bruce Arians said Brown was out of the team.
Three days later, Brown released a statement saying he played through extreme pain, was injected with a “potent and sometimes dangerous painkiller” and was pressured by an unnamed coach to play while injured.
In the two-page statement, Brown says he played “until it was clear I couldn’t use my ankle to”
carrying out my playing responsibilities safely,” he quoted one coach who yelled at him as he tried to rest.
I sat down on the sidelines and my coach came up to me, very upset, and yelled, “What’s wrong with
You? What’s the matter with you?” I said to him, “It’s my ankle.” But he knew that. It was well documented and we had discussed it. He then ordered me to go onto the field. I said: “Coach, I can’t He called for medical help. Instead, he yelled at me, “YOU ARE READY!” as he ran his finger over his throat. The coach told me if I didn’t play hurt, I was done with the Bucs.
Brown’s collapse came late in the third quarter with Tampa Bay trailing the Jets 24-10. He seemed animated during a conversation with teammate Mike Evans as he took off his pads, jersey, gloves, and T-shirt — throwing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands — then walked bare-chested down the sidelines to the end zone. He then waved to the fans as he jogged through the end zone and ran into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.
It seemed to be an expression of frustration from Brown, who had three catches for 26 yards.
According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Arians said Brown refused to return to the game, so the head coach told him he was done for the day. That apparently led to Brown’s actions.
In his statement, Brown says he has thought about his response to the situation, “but there was a trigger.”
“The trigger was someone told me I shouldn’t feel pain. I acknowledge my past. But my past doesn’t make me a second-class citizen. My past doesn’t forfeit my right to be heard when I’m in pain,” the statement read in part. .
It is not the first time this season that Brown has been in trouble. He was given a three-game suspension last month for violating the competition’s COVID-19 protocols.
He also has a history of personal behavior problems which have led to him being sent off from two other teams in the past two years.
Brown says the worst part of this situation was not that we were cut from the team, but the “totally false story” surrounding the circumstances.
“They tell people I first ran away, then I was cut. No. No. No. I was cut first and then I went home. They threw me out like an animal and I refused to wear their brand on my body, so I took my sweater off,” Brown said.
In his statement, Brown says he had an MRI on his ankle Monday, which showed broken bone fragments, a torn ligament and cartilage loss, all of which require surgery.
Brown ended his statement with a message to his fans and former teammates, thanking everyone who “showed me mercy and believed in me”.
I gave the Bucs everything I had on the field. What the organization is doing now needs to be cleaned up. I don’t understand how people who publicly claim to be concerned about my mental health can do these things to me in private. Once my surgery is done I will be back to 100% and looking forward to next season. Business becomes BOOMIN!
Brown’s lawyer also tweeted a series of statements, in which he reprimanded anyone who alleged that Brown had faked it to cover up mental health issues.
“Antonio Brown has never staged an injury in his life. It’s unbelievable that people are spreading false rumors that what happened on Sunday was the result of mental health issues and not a known ankle injury. Mental health is important, but that’s true also for basic dignity.” attorney Sean Burstyn tweeted.
Burstyn also said in tweets that the NFL does not allow players to enter the field if they are in pain or at risk of serious injury.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.fox13news.com/sports/antonio-brown-claims-he-relented-to-pressure-directly-from-my-coach-to-play-injured-in-statement
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]