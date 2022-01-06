“…Not how you should play test cricket”: Gautam Gambhir wastes no words, tears in Rishabh pants before result shot in Johannesburg

South Africa closed the third day of the second Test against India at the Wanderers in Johannesburg strongly on Wednesday as they raced to 118/2 on stumps, with skipper Dean Elgar unbeaten at 46. Elgar was part of two good partnerships. First a47-run opening score with Aiden Markram, followed by a 46-run score with Keegan Petersen for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was seen sledding South Africa’s No. 4 batter Rassie van der Dussen in the final session on the third day. “Battening at number 4, but no idea”, Pant Van der Dussen sneered. Former Indian batter GautamGambhir didn’t seem happy with Pant’s approach to the middle-class South African batter.

“The easier thing is to keep sledding someone and the hardest thing is what you have to face when you have a bat in your hand. I would have liked Rishabh to probably fight in that situation instead of getting out and for a big one,” Gambhiron said in the post-stumps show on Star Sports.

Pant again failed to impress with the bat, as he was ejected without scoring on the third ball he faced in India’s second innings. The wicketkeeper batter tried to crush Kagiso Rabada over extra cover, but was caught behind on an outside edge.

Gambhir criticized Pant’s approach with the bat, saying Indian youths should learn from South African captain Elgar for the way he faced the Indian bowling attack in Wednesday’s third session.

“Disappointment is a very, very understated word to be honest because this isn’t how you should play test cricket. Test cricket is about learning a lot from Dean Elgar and that’s why I’ve said a lot of young Indian batters have one too a lot from Dean Elgar because if you play against world class bowlers they won’t give you easy runs,” Gambhiradded.