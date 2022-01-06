Is there a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game tonight? NFL Schedule, TV Channels for Week 18





NFL fans will have to be weaned off football a bit in the coming weeks. There was one piece where every day was a pro or college game, but that time dries up when week 18 arrives. Week 18 marks the first time that no NFL “Thursday Night Football” or college football game will be broadcast to viewers. Instead, they will have to wait to see action until Saturday afternoon when the Chiefs take on the Broncos. There’s always a gradual winnowing of prime-time games late in the NFL season. The league likes to schedule most of its matches and all subsequent matches on the last day of the season. Why? Because it creates tension and unpredictability in the play-off picture. That will make Sunday fun, but Thursday could be a drag for those hoping for a thrilling late season Thursday game. Here’s everything you need to know about “TNF” in Week 18 and what to watch once the program is ready for the season. LAKE:Watch NFL Week 18 games live with fuboTV (Free Trial) Is there a ‘ThursdayNight Football’ game tonight? No, there will be no “Thursday Night Football” game on Thursday, January 6. The final Thursday night game of the year aired on December 23, when the Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17 in a fierce battle. The NFL traditionally hosts games on Thursday nights from Weeks 1 through 16. It ignores the last two weeks of the season to avoid giving a team a halftime advantage going into the playoffs. It also prevents the teams from getting rest disadvantages in a potentially important game at the end of the season. That said, the NFL has two Saturday games in the primetime window scheduled for Week 18. That gives football fans some additional options for watching standalone games without “TNF” or “Monday Night Football” in Week 18. “Thursday Night Football” returns to action as usual in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. There will be a Thursday Night game, the NFL’s season opener, in Week 1, but that was a “Sunday Night Football” in the past— contest. So technically, the program won’t return until Week 2 of the 2022 season, but there will be Thursday football from Week 1. NFL Schedule Week 18 week 18 Game kick-off time TV channel Chiefs at Broncos 4:30 PM ET ESPN, ABC Cowboys at Eagles 20:15 ET ESPN, ABC Game kick-off time TV channel Packers at Lions 13:00 ET Fox Foals at Jaguars 13:00 ET CBS Washington Football Team at Giants 13:00 ET Fox Bears with Vikings 13:00 ET Fox Bengal at Browns 13:00 ET CBS Titans at Texans 13:00 ET CBS Steelers at Ravens 13:00 ET CBS Jets at Bills 16:25 ET CBS 49ers at Rams 16:25 ET Fox Seahawks at Cardinals 16:25 ET Fox Panthers at Buccaneers 16:25 ET Fox Patriots with dolphins 16:25 ET CBS Saints at Falcons 16:25 ET Fox Chargers at Raiders 20:20 ET NBC Sports on TV today January 6 marks the first Thursday without football since August 26, after the NFL preseason ended and just days before the college football season began. As such, football fans will have to settle for other sports to watch. There’s some NBA action on Thursday, with TNT broadcasting a doubleheader between the Knicks and Celtics and Suns and Clippers, so that’s probably going to be the biggest draw for those looking for fill-in programming. Here’s a look at what you can watch during the timeslot normally occupied by ‘Thursday Night Football’. NBA : Knicks vs. Celtics (7:30 PM ET, TNT) and Suns vs. Clippers (10pm ET, TNT)

