Tennis world reacts to revoked Australian visa Novak Djokovic, politicians point fingers

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic was stranded after he was banned from Australia on Thursday. Initially, he was granted a medical exemption from the country’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements so that he could play at the Australian Open.

The tennis star, who was supposed to be on her way to a hotel in Melbourne, received a letter from the Australian government saying that his visa had been refused and that he would be deported. The Australian Border Force later confirmed that his visa had been revoked.

The Serbian player had been looking for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam win at the Open from January 17, but in a dramatic series of events over night in Melbourne, Djokovic, after landing at Tullamarine airport after a 14-hour flight, was hit. hours from Dubai, entered an isolation room under police guard when Australian officials said his visa did not allow for medical waivers.

According to Reuters news agency, the visa and paperwork used by Djokovic to enter the country were the same as those of three other players who had already arrived.

The Australian government’s action threatened to spark a diplomatic incident between Canberra and Belgrade and sparked reactions from both countries’ political leaders.

“I just ended my phone call with Novak Djokovic,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic wrote on Instagram. “I have told our Novak that all of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything they can to ensure that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player is immediately ended. In accordance with all standards of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice. Novak is strong, as we all know.” Vucic had summoned the Australian ambassador to Belgrade and demanded that they immediately release Djokovic to play, Serbian media reported.

Meanwhile, there was a huge backlash over the decision to grant Djokovic a medical vaccine exemption to play at the Open, sparking finger-pointing between the Prime Minister’s Conservative government and the left-leaning Victorian government led by Prime Minister Dan Andrews.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote on Twitter: “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia with one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we stay vigilant.”

Here are the main reactions:

AUSTRALIAN BORDER DECLARATION

“Djokovic failed to provide proper evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia and his visa was subsequently cancelled. Australia.”

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON

Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policy has been critical to Australia with one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we remain vigilant. Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 5, 2022

SERBIAN PRESIDENT ALEKSANDAR VUCIC

FORMER AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHIEF EXECUTIVE PAUL MCNAMEE

We have to remember one thing, even if you’re angry, Novak Djokovic didn’t set the rules Paul McNamee (@PaulFMcNamee) January 5, 2022

For those who ask, all players go through the same visa process overseen by Tennis Australia to play the Australian Open (as non-Australians cannot currently participate). So it’s unbelievable that Djokovic is the only player who was granted his visa and then revoked Paul McNamee (@PaulFMcNamee) January 5, 2022

UKRAINE TENNIS PLAYER SERGIY STAKHOVSKY

The next time someone will tell you that sports don’t interfere in politics, remember the January 6, 2022 when the purely political ego does not allow the best tennis player in the world to enter the country that the government agencies have granted access to. @DjokerNole Sergiy Stakhovsky (@Stako_tennis) January 5, 2022

AMERICAN TENNIS PLAYER TENNYS SANDGREN

For clarity here 2 separate medical boards approved his waiver And politicians stop it Australia doesn’t deserve to host a grand slam https://t.co/3B6lt4u9Mq Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) January 5, 2022

If the government told me then it must be true is the hottest take of 2022 no doubt everyone is going home https://t.co/AijcGKESJS Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) January 5, 2022

TENNIS WRITER BEN ROTHENBERG

Whatever happens if this unfolds here, this is completely Novak Djokovic’s fault for not getting the vaccine, which he had *months* to do. The best-case scenario for anyone would have been a vaxxed Novak running the . played #AusOpen without drama. He chose against that. Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 5, 2022

Let’s not lose sight of how wildly anti-science Djokovic has been publicly for years. Here he was preaching last year about how to change water with emotion. Naive, but maybe these real impacts today could be a reality check for his nonsense?pic.twitter.com/LyJbJTvb9W Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 5, 2022

Melbourne has endured the world’s longest cumulative lockdown and an outbreak of the Omicron variant has sent cases to record levels.