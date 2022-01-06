How Novak Djokovic’s absence could affect the Australian Open





Novak Djokovic’s hopes of winning a 10th Australian Open were shattered Thursday after his visa was canceled on arrival in Melbourne. AFP Sport is investigating the consequences for the tournament if Djokovic cannot participate when the first Grand Slam of the year starts on January 17. – No 10th title – World number one Djokovic is said to be chasing a 10th title at Melbourne Park and a record 21st Grand Slam crown. The 34-year-old Serb was Australian Open champion in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021. His hopes for a new title in 2022 were derailed during a drama night at Melbourne airport when he was denied entry to Australia and his visa was cancelled. The Serb landed on Wednesday night after celebrating on social media that he had a medical exemption to play in the tournament with no proof that he had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The vaccine waiver, which can only be granted after approval by two medical panels, has sparked anger among Australians who have endured Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions for two years. – Chance is right for Nadal? – Without Djokovic, the romantics of the sport will dream of Rafael Nadal instead winning a 21st Slam and contributing to his only Australian win in 2009. The 35-year-old Spaniard is equal with Djokovic and Roger Federer in 20 Grand Slam titles. Nadal arrives in Australia after being taken down by Covid-19 late last year and knocking out Wimbledon and the US Open in 2021 due to a foot injury. Six-time Australian Open winner Federer is missing as the 40-year-old battles to recover from a knee injury. – New name on the trophy? – Since Marat Safin triumphed in Melbourne in 2005, the Australian Open’s Norman Brookes Challenge Cup has been owned almost exclusively by Djokovic, Nadal and Federer. Only Stan Wawrinka in 2014 – when he defeated Nadal in the final – has interrupted 16 years of dominance by the sport’s “Big Three”, and he will also miss this year’s event due to injury. So the stage could be set for a new name on the famed trophy with Safin’s Russian compatriot Daniil Medvedev lining up to win a second major, after he held onto Djokovic’s hopes of a Grand Slam calendar at the US Open in 2021. crushed. promoted Medvedev lost to Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open last year in straight sets, but he arrived in Australia, aided by helping Russia win a third Davis Cup in December. Should Medvedev falter, Germany’s Alexander Zverev or Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas have a good chance of lifting a first Slam crown. Topics mentioned in this article

