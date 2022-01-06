College Football Playoff Expansion Could Come As Soon As Monday

I’m walking in to make up my mind, Sankey said on SiriusXM SEC radio on Wednesday. We haven’t had the opportunity to do that as a group until now, and maybe we can.

Sankey went on to say he’s going in with expectations tempered because it’s an important decision and deserves the utmost care. But he also said there is a consensus among the college football leadership that favors expansion, and that the end of a 12-year cycle of agreements was not about to make decisions around that desire.

Stay tuned.

James Cooking

James Cook has emerged as Georgias hottest offensive player this side of tight end Brock Bowers.

Cook, a senior returning from Miami, is coming off one of the better performances of his career against Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. Cook finished with 131 yards and a touchdown on nine touches in the Bulldogs 34-11 victory.

That’s consistent with what Cook has done for Georgia in the past five games. In it, he has a total of 464 offensive yards and five touchdowns on 51 touches. That’s an average of 9.1 meters per touch.

Increasingly, most of Cook’s major yards have come through the pass. His 11 catches over that same span averaged 17.1 yards. He had three catches for 99 yards and a TD against the Wolverines.

This all came while splitting time with junior Zamir White, who has started 11 of 14 Bulldogs games at running back.

I’m just trying to take my chances when I get the ball, Cook said on Wednesday. When I get the ball, I remember going 80 (yards) every time. So I don’t care who gets the ball.

Running backs coach Dell McGee typically uses three backs per game. With sophomore Kendall Milton (knee) sidelined for the latter half of the season, those were mainly White, Cook and Kenny McIntosh. However, Milton returned to get seven hasty tries late in the game against Michigan. Three of McIntosh’s six hits came on passes for a total of 32 yards. He also threw an 18-yard touchdown pass.

As long as I keep taking my chances when I get them, it’s going to work, Cook said. I don’t really need to get into the rhythm. Once I get the ball, I make all my chances count.

Monks: No radical changes

Georgias Todd Monken has coached four NFL seasons with two different teams and knows all about playing opponents more than once a season. The Bulldogs sophomore year offensive coordinator and the quarterbacks coach said making changes is important, but don’t make too many changes.

They are successful at what they do for a reason, and so are we, Monken said Wednesday. If you’re constantly changing what you do and your identity, I don’t think you’re going to be very good at anything. So, of course, we take from the things we did well and build on that — and the things we didn’t do. Obviously there are calls that we had that in both games or other opportunities that we didn’t get.

So looked forward to the opportunity and the shot at it. And they’re going to do our best, I can promise you that.