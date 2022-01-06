Sports
College Football Playoff Expansion Could Come As Soon As Monday
I’m walking in to make up my mind, Sankey said on SiriusXM SEC radio on Wednesday. We haven’t had the opportunity to do that as a group until now, and maybe we can.
Sankey went on to say he’s going in with expectations tempered because it’s an important decision and deserves the utmost care. But he also said there is a consensus among the college football leadership that favors expansion, and that the end of a 12-year cycle of agreements was not about to make decisions around that desire.
Stay tuned.
James Cooking
James Cook has emerged as Georgias hottest offensive player this side of tight end Brock Bowers.
Cook, a senior returning from Miami, is coming off one of the better performances of his career against Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. Cook finished with 131 yards and a touchdown on nine touches in the Bulldogs 34-11 victory.
That’s consistent with what Cook has done for Georgia in the past five games. In it, he has a total of 464 offensive yards and five touchdowns on 51 touches. That’s an average of 9.1 meters per touch.
Increasingly, most of Cook’s major yards have come through the pass. His 11 catches over that same span averaged 17.1 yards. He had three catches for 99 yards and a TD against the Wolverines.
This all came while splitting time with junior Zamir White, who has started 11 of 14 Bulldogs games at running back.
I’m just trying to take my chances when I get the ball, Cook said on Wednesday. When I get the ball, I remember going 80 (yards) every time. So I don’t care who gets the ball.
Running backs coach Dell McGee typically uses three backs per game. With sophomore Kendall Milton (knee) sidelined for the latter half of the season, those were mainly White, Cook and Kenny McIntosh. However, Milton returned to get seven hasty tries late in the game against Michigan. Three of McIntosh’s six hits came on passes for a total of 32 yards. He also threw an 18-yard touchdown pass.
As long as I keep taking my chances when I get them, it’s going to work, Cook said. I don’t really need to get into the rhythm. Once I get the ball, I make all my chances count.
Monks: No radical changes
Georgias Todd Monken has coached four NFL seasons with two different teams and knows all about playing opponents more than once a season. The Bulldogs sophomore year offensive coordinator and the quarterbacks coach said making changes is important, but don’t make too many changes.
They are successful at what they do for a reason, and so are we, Monken said Wednesday. If you’re constantly changing what you do and your identity, I don’t think you’re going to be very good at anything. So, of course, we take from the things we did well and build on that — and the things we didn’t do. Obviously there are calls that we had that in both games or other opportunities that we didn’t get.
So looked forward to the opportunity and the shot at it. And they’re going to do our best, I can promise you that.
Sources
2/ https://www.ajc.com/sports/georgia-bulldogs/college-football-playoff-expansion-could-come-as-soon-as-monday/LN6MTBV2HFEINCDZOZJ4Q3ETLE/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]