Novak Djokovic’s father accuses Australian officials of detaining tennis star at airport after visa problems





Novak Djokovic’s father has accused Australian authorities of holding the 20-time Grand Slam champion “captive”. Djokovic has been at Melbourne Airport since landing in Australia on Wednesday, January 5, reportedly in a room with no members of his accompanying entourage and no mobile phone. Officials question Djokovic after a member of his team filled out the wrong visa before entering the country. Australian Open ‘Follow the rules’ – Nadal lashes out at Djokovic for not getting Covid-19 vaccine 2 HOURS AGO The visa applied for does not allow a medical exemption such as the Serb was granted to participate in the Australian Open as an unvaccinated player. And his father, who remains in Europe, has now suggested that protests are imminent if Djokovic is not released. “I have no idea what’s going on,” Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, told Serbian media. “They held my son for five hours. “If they don’t let him go in half an hour, we’ll gather in the street. “This is a fight for everyone.” Djokovic’s coach, former Wimbledon winner Goran Ivanisevic, posted a photo on Instagram from the airport just hours after the party arrived in the country, captioning it: “Not the most common trip Down Under.” All Australian Open players and staff must be vaccinated or have been waived due to strict border control rules in the state of Victoria. “I wouldn’t get an exemption!” – Murray on Djokovic’s participation Victorian state government officials have said they will formally deny Djokovic’s visa application, and it remains unclear why the Serb, who is the defending champion at the first Grand Slam on the tennis calendar, has been granted an exemption. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged Djokovic to provide “acceptable evidence that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons”. Morrison continued: If that evidence is insufficient, he will not be treated differently from anyone else and will be on the next plane home.” “There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None. The Australian Open starts on January 17. – – – Stream the Australian Open 2022 live and on demand on discovery+ Australian Open Djokovic to stay ‘until Monday’ in Australia as lawyers battle deportation 3 HOURS AGO Australian Open Djokovic visa denied, will be deported to raise doubts about Australian Open 13 HOURS AGO

