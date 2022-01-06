Week 12 – The Daily Gazette





We were fortunate that not many ECAC hockey team games were postponed or canceled in the first half of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, we see more and more matches being postponed or cancelled. Six of the 20 games were postponed last week, including the Unions two-game series against UMass last weekend. It looks like the Union-UMass games will not be rescheduled. And this weekend’s schedule is affected. RPI will not play its two games at Harvard and Dartmouth this weekend. Dartmouth also postponed Friday’s game against Union. The match has been moved to Wednesday, January 26, the ECACH announced on Wednesday. St. Lawrences games in New Hampshire and Merrimack have been canceled. Do our best to have fun with the choices as we navigate our way through this pandemic. Ryan Fay remains in first place after 9-4-1 in Week 10. Ryan is two points ahead of Brian Unger, who also went 9-4-1. Andy Weise had the best record in week 11, 11-2-1. Here’s a look at the standings, with week 11 records in brackets: Ryan Fay 88-38-17 193 points (9-4-1) Brian Unger 87-39-16 191 points (9-4-1) Kevin Sokolskic 86-40-17 189 points (8-5-1) NL-BE-ME 86-40-17 189 points (8-5-1) Me 86-41-16 188 points (9-4-1) Achilles 3-7-5 85-41-17 187 points (9-4-1) David Trestick 83-43-17 183 points (8-5-1) Jim Kalohn 82-44-17 181 points (8-5-1) Andy way 82-44-17 181 points (11-2-1) Matthew Ruffinic 81-45-17 179 points (7-6-1) Rowena Watson 79-47-17 175 points (8-5-1) Togany 79-47-17 175 points (9-4-1) RedLiner36 81-50-12 174 points (7-6-1) Rich Great 78-48-17 173 points (6-7-1) Dan Dickinson 78-48-17 173 points (7-6-1) Dutch crazy 77-49-17 171 points (6-7-1) Towel68 77-49-17 171 points (8-5-1) Christopher Chadwick 75-51-17 167 points (7-6-1) Harvey Kagan 71-57-15 157 points (8-5-1) Richard Derrick 69-57-17 155 points (7-6-1) Union Bob 67-38-12 146 points (5-8-1) Time for my week 12 selections. For the time being, there are 12 games between Friday and Saturday. Your choice must be received by Friday at 7 p.m. A reminder to make sure you don’t miss any games when submitting your picks. Email your choices to [email protected]. Here are my choices: FRIDAY Colgate in Northern Michigan Northern Michigan 5, Colgate 2 Clarkson at Merrimack Clarkson 3, Merrimack 2 Brown at No. 2 Quinnipiac Quinnipiac 6, Brown 1 Yale at Princeton Yale 2, Princeton 1 no. 14 Cornell at No. 5 North Dakota North Dakota 4, Cornell 1 SATURDAY Union at No. 19 Harvard Harvard 5, Union 1 Yale at Quinnipiac Quinnipiac 4, Yale 1 Brown at Princeton Brown 2, Princeton 2 Clarkson in New Hampshire Clarkson 4, UNH 3 Colgate in Northern Michigan Northern Michigan 3, Colgate 1 Cornell in North Dakota North Dakota 3, Cornell 2 More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: School Sports, Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailygazette.com/2022/01/05/ken-schotts-ecac-hockey-faceoff-selections-2021-22-week-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos