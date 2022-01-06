Tennis and the Australian Open Go NFT





Major sporting events on television continue to attract great interest from the crypto market. This interest stems from the sheer size of the TV audience tuning in to live broadcast sporting events. While exchanges are looking to market their platforms to sporting events, sporting events are also embracing the crypto space. While Bitcoin (BTC) and other major cryptos, such as Ethereum (ETH) continue to arouse interest among investors, interest in Non-functioning tokens, better known as NFTs, is also on the rise. NFTs are both individual and unique. The main feature, therefore, is that they cannot be copied or duplicated. This feature has made NFTs particularly popular in the sports world. NFTs and sports At the end of last year, the English Premier League came together with the NFT space. News touched the wires of the Premier League is considering partnering with a digital collectibles platform. A partnership can be particularly lucrative when you consider the worldwide followings of teams like Liverpool and Manchester United. In the US, sports franchises and NFTs also work together. In September 2021, the NFL, the NFL Players Association, and Dapper Labs announced a partnership to create exclusive digital video highlight NFTs for NFL fans. For the NBA, the link with NFTs has been successful and lucrative. NBA top shot is an NFT marketplace, where fans can buy, sell and trade NBA moments. The NBA Top Shot marketplace is a joint venture between the NBA, NBPA and Dapper Labs that started in 2019. When you consider the level of interest in both the NBA and NFL NFTs, it’s not surprising that other franchises are exploring the NFT space. Tennis and the Australian Open Start an NFT Partnership overnight stay, news touched the wires of the Australian Open plans to become the first tennis grand slam tournament to enter the metaverse. The Australian Open is the first of 4 grand slam tennis tournaments that take place every year. The tournament was first held in 1905 and is said to be the most attended tournament. In 2020, the total number of visitors reached an ATH 812,174. Story continues As part of the initiative, the Australian Open is reportedly planning to release 6,776 Art Balls NFTs through its newly launched platform The AO Art Ball. The Australian tennis tournament will also steam a virtual tennis tournament in Decentraland. The NFTs are minted on Ethereum (ETH). The sale starts at 10e January before the 17e January start of the tournament. This one article was originally posted on FX Empire More from FXEMPIRE:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/tennis-australian-open-nft-015240324.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

