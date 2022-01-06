Irish fight against tar heels for fourth win in a row – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website

Box score Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

The University of Notre Dame men’s basketball team (8-5, 2-1) drove senior Nate Laszewski’s hot shooting to a 78-73 win over North Carolina (10-4, 2-1) ahead of the Atlantic’s first home conference Coast Conference win of the year and fourth overall win in a row.

Laszewski shot seven-for-11 in the game and six-for-seven from behind the three-point arc to lead the Irish by 20 points. His back-to-back clutch three-pointers with less than three minutes turned out to be the key shots in the win.

Senior Dane Goodwin scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half, while Blake Wesley finished the game with 18 points and four steals. North Carolina was led by Armando Bacots with 21 points and 17 rebounds, but the Irish defense held Tar Heel’s big man to five points in the second half.

After both teams worked a slow shootout on the game, shots started falling after the first media timeout. Wesley set up a 12-2 run for the Irish with a steal and break-away dunk to put his team 29-19 with 9:21 to go.

Laszewski also attacked Notre Dames in the first half. The Jupiter, Florida native, scored three of four field goals from three points and had five rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

North Carolina kept pace with the Irish by leading the 6-10, 240-pound Bacot. The Tar Heel attacker finished the first half seven-of-nine from the field with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Irish had taken a close look at the basket three times late in the first half from behind the arch that opened, but were still able to go into halftime with a 39-35 lead. Goodwin held the Irish 48-40 lead at the first media timeout of the second half, connecting on two of his three early attempts.

However, the Irish defense faced a challenge when Paul Atkinson Jr. his third foul attempting to defend Bacot with 15:55 left. The team reacted with another run, 8-0 this time, to put the Irish at 56-43 with 13:54 left.

Cormac Ryan hit a three-pointer in a corner, Laszewski dunked a baseline out of bounds, and Wesley hit a three—about the same spot Ryan hit his minutes before to force a timeout in North Carolina.

The Tar Heels reacted quickly with their own 8-0 run, getting two three-point field goals and a layup in the transition. A big step back three-pointer for the Irish bench by senior Prentiss Hubb at 10:46 ended the run.

It wasn’t the last run both teams would have in the last 11 minutes. The visitors put together an 8-0 run to erase the Irish lead with three minutes left at 67-66.

Laszewski quickly returned the point with a three-pointer, then made another controversial three to suddenly put the Irish at five. North Carolina wasn’t done yet, as RJ Davis hit a three at the top of the key to narrow the lead to 72-70 with 1:43 left.

A long possession of Notre Dame ended at the hands of senior point guard Prentiss Hubb, who led the pick and roll, forced Bacot to knock him out, then attempted a fall back with a three-pointer that only hit the rim, but a triple made a mistake when he was tackled after attempting the shot.

Hubb connected on the first two free throws to give the Irish two possessions. North Carolina then hit a three-pointer with seven seconds left to make the score 76-73 in favor of the Irish.

Notre Dame calmly executed their out-of-bounds game, putting the ball in the hands of their best marksman Dane Goodwin, who converted both to finish the game by scoring.

Next up for the Irish is an ACC road race at Georgia Tech on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network).