Explainer: why Novak Djokovic was not allowed into Australia | tennis news

Novak Djokovic took one win by winning all four of last year’s Grand Slam tennis tournaments and entered 2022 with one title to set the men’s record of 21 major championships.

He may not get a chance to pursue that goal at the Australian Open, when play starts in Melbourne on January 17.

That’s because, although Djokovic, a 34-year-old from Serbia, was granted a medical exemption to evade the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all players and their support teams at the hard court tournament, his visa to enter Australia was granted on Thursday in the withdrew early hours after being stuck at the airport for about eight hours.

Here’s a look at some of the issues surrounding Djokovic’s bid to play in the Australian Open:

Why did Djokovic get a medical exemption? Has anyone else given one?

The Victoria State Government, where Melbourne Park is located, has required all players, staff and fans at the Australian Open to provide full vaccinations unless there is a genuine medical reason.

Victoria Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino said medical exemptions are not a loophole for privileged tennis players and are only possible in exceptional circumstances if you have an acute medical condition.

Tennis Australia said Djokovic’s request for an exemption was granted after a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts.

Neither Tennis Australia nor Djokovic disclosed the reason why he was seeking exemption.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said a total of 26 players or support staff have applied for waivers and a handful have been awarded.

I feel very uncomfortable about the way Mr. Djokovic has been treated. No one deserves to be humiliated in this way. This could have been fixed before he went on a trip. Not a good picture for #Australia to send out into the world. https://t.co/EUkkJl2mrR Sophie McNeill (@Sophiemcneill) January 5, 2022

Why was he banned from entering Australia then?

When he landed at the airport, the Australian Border Force canceled Djokovic’s visa, because he had not provided the proper proof to meet the entry requirements.

No one is above these rules, Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted, later saying at a news conference that Djokovic’s exemption was not valid, but did not explain the details.

What was the reaction in Serbia and Australia?

The news that Djokovic was on his way to Australia on an exemption was not exactly welcomed in Melbourne, where most people had to endure months of strict lockdowns and strict travel restrictions at the height of the pandemic.

Following the announcement, former Australian soccer player Kevin Bartlett tweeted that Australians have been taken for fools.

Another former player, Corey McKernan, tweeted: People with loved ones who are dying/some in urgent need of treatment cannot come into their own state. You tell people they can’t go to Coles or a cafe without being vaxxed, but if you’re number one in the world, do you get a pass?

The turnaround over Djokovic’s status upon his arrival was, unsurprisingly, objected by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who called it harassment.

All of Serbia supports him and our authorities are taking all measures to end the mistreatment of the world’s best tennis player as soon as possible, President Vucic said after speaking with Djokovic by phone. In accordance with all standards of public international law, Serbia will fight for Novak Djokovic, justice and truth.

Djokovic’s father echoed that nationalistic tone, claiming that his son had been detained for five hours at the Melbourne airport and should return home as heroes.

This is a fight for a libertarian world, this is not just a fight for Novak, but a fight for the whole world, he told Russian state media outlet Sputnik in Serbia.

Yesterday I tweeted that this government takes credit for everything and takes responsibility for nothing. Since then, the prime minister said the Djokovic visa issue was a matter for Victoria. Then he was given credit when entry was denied. This is getting ridiculous. Barrie Cassidy (@barriecassidy) January 6, 2022

Is Djokovic vaccinated? Has he had COVID-19?

While Djokovic has declined to say explicitly whether or not he received any shots to protect against the coronavirus, he would not have needed an exemption to enter Australia if he had been fully vaccinated.

He previously issued a statement saying: Personally, I am against the vaccination against COVID-19 in order to be able to travel. But if it becomes mandatory, I will have to decide whether to do it or not.

Two months later, he and his wife tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus after a series of exhibition matches he staged without social distancing or masking.

What happens now?

Djokovic fought deportation from Australia and is currently being held at the Park Hotel, which is used as a quarantine and immigration detention center in Melbourne.

Court officials said Judge Anthony Kelly would hear Djokovic’s appeal against the impending deportation, which has been postponed to 07:00 GMT.