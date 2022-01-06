Connect with us

Hartland hockey freshman gets first goal in victory over Plymouth

HARTLAND Ian Kastamo could score 50, 60 or more goals during his Hartland hockey career, but the goal he scored against Plymouth on Wednesday night was special.

Hartland's Ian Kastamo scored his first varsity goal in an 8-0 win over Plymouth on Wednesday 5 January 2022.

The first is always.

Although Kastamos’ goal was the Eagles’ seventh in an 8-0 win over Hartland Sports Center, the reaction of his team-mates when he returned to the bench indicated that it meant slightly more than the others in a one-sided affair.

It was fun, Kastamo said. They always cheer me on because I’m a freshman.

Freshmen don’t often get on the Hartland varsity team. Kastamo is only the fourth ninth grader to play for the Eagles as head coach for 11 seasons during Rick Gadwas. The first two made the first team all-state as seniors ahead of Nathan Lipon and Gabe Anderson. Third is current junior defender Braden Pietila, who has been leaning towards an all-state berth this season.

At 5 feet, 4 inches tall, Kastamo is by no means an imposing presence on the ice. He earned his spot on the team with high-level skills and an advanced understanding of the mental side of the game.

Jack Paweski fired a shot past Plymouth goalkeeper Flynn Bright for Hartland's fifth goal in an 8-0 win over Plymouth on Wednesday 5 January 2022.

He’s one of the smartest guys on the ice, Gadwa said. His hockey IQ is skyrocketing. He just loves the game so much. We needed a man to play in the middle; he plays a good role there.

Kastamo started on the junior varsity before taking promotion for Hartland’s fifth game of the season against Brighton. He had three assists in seven games before scoring a goal and one assist on Wednesday.

Brendan Pietila, who opened the scoring in an 8-0 win over Plymouth, plays the puck while defended by Jonny Silvester on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

It’s one of those things that counts, Gadwa said. He is an attacking player. He’s been there. He’s been on the net a ton. He makes plays there. It’s one of those times when you want to get rid of the schneid. He played the first game back from the break, so it’s a good start for him.

