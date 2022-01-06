Sports
Hartland hockey freshman gets first goal in victory over Plymouth
HARTLAND Ian Kastamo could score 50, 60 or more goals during his Hartland hockey career, but the goal he scored against Plymouth on Wednesday night was special.
The first is always.
Although Kastamos’ goal was the Eagles’ seventh in an 8-0 win over Hartland Sports Center, the reaction of his team-mates when he returned to the bench indicated that it meant slightly more than the others in a one-sided affair.
It was fun, Kastamo said. They always cheer me on because I’m a freshman.
Freshmen don’t often get on the Hartland varsity team. Kastamo is only the fourth ninth grader to play for the Eagles as head coach for 11 seasons during Rick Gadwas. The first two made the first team all-state as seniors ahead of Nathan Lipon and Gabe Anderson. Third is current junior defender Braden Pietila, who has been leaning towards an all-state berth this season.
At 5 feet, 4 inches tall, Kastamo is by no means an imposing presence on the ice. He earned his spot on the team with high-level skills and an advanced understanding of the mental side of the game.
He’s one of the smartest guys on the ice, Gadwa said. His hockey IQ is skyrocketing. He just loves the game so much. We needed a man to play in the middle; he plays a good role there.
Kastamo started on the junior varsity before taking promotion for Hartland’s fifth game of the season against Brighton. He had three assists in seven games before scoring a goal and one assist on Wednesday.
It’s one of those things that counts, Gadwa said. He is an attacking player. He’s been there. He’s been on the net a ton. He makes plays there. It’s one of those times when you want to get rid of the schneid. He played the first game back from the break, so it’s a good start for him.
Kastamo scored in a five-on-three power play with at 3:01 of the third period, backhanding the rebound from Ashton Trombley’s shot past goalkeeper Meagan Frania.
It felt good, Kastamo said. I waited a long time for that. Been in season for a while now.
Senior striker Sean Hastings also scored his first varsity goal with 11:49 left in the third period to end the game via the eight-goal mercy rule.
I loved our energy, Gadwa said. Plymouth play a tough north-south game. They like to hit. We knew we had to be physical tonight, and we were.
Hartland (10-3) took a 1-0 lead on a shorthanded goal by Brendan Pietila 3:57 into the match. Plymouth’s best scoring opportunity came about a minute later when Chris Borg won a race for a loose puck and fired a shot from the right circle. Kameron Ragon made the toughest of his seven saves to record his third shutout.
The draw at the time may not have done much to change the final outcome, said Plymouth coach Darrin Silvester.
I’d love to say that’s true, but we were outdone by some pretty talented Hartland hockey players, he said. They have a lot of skill. They can move the puck. They see each other well. They are very good at what they do. We hunted a lot. If you chase a lot and lose your temper a little, you’ll end up with penalties. That’s kind of what happened to us.
Powerplay goals by Braden Pietila at 7:31 and Ben Pouliot at 15:51 made it 3-0 after one period. Braden Pietila’s second goal made it 4-0 at 3:45 of the second. Jack Paweski and Lucas Henry made it 6-0 after two goals.
Henry had a goal and three assists.
It was the fifth consecutive loss after a 5-1 start for Plymouth, who played much stronger against two other Livingston County teams, beating Howell 3-1 on November 20 and losing 6-5 to Brighton on December 8.
We sustained an injury to our captain, who had surgery, Silvester said. We have another player who is not with us at the moment who we would like to have with us. If we can get those guys back and get going.
“Tomorrow we have a trip to the Soo. We get on the bus and head north. We hope to regroup and put this one behind us. Can’t say much about it. I’m not going to fix anything in the locker room tonight .
Please contact Bill Khan at [email protected]Follow him on [email protected]
