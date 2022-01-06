Cricket SA explains why there are ‘spectators’ at Wanderers, says no tickets for sale





Cricket SA hospitality suites at the Wanderers (Gallo)

Cricket South Africa has explained that the hospitality tickets they have made available for the ongoing test series between South Africa and India are not for sale.

They said they are part of commercial results for their partners.

Fans are not allowed to watch the matches in stadiums. Cricket South Africa (CSA) has moved to clarify why they have kept a number of hospitality suites open at the Wanderers this week, while crowds are still not allowed to view the stadium. Those who televised the second Test between the Proteas and India have noticed spectators who are clearly not part of the playgroups or the backroom staff who watch the action from the suites in the ground. In a statement released Thursday as the rain fell in Johannesburg, CSA said the hospitality tickets used to allow some people to watch the stadium are part of a commercial delivery and are not for sale. At the first Test between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion, there were also few hospitality boxes open and catered for by a few supporters. The same has been applied for the ongoing second Test at the Wanderers. “CSA is still contractually obligated to issue hospitality tickets to its commercial partners and guests traveling with Team India,” the statement said. “Therefore, participation in competitions by commercial partners is a contractual commercial performance, in accordance with partner obligations. “No hospitality tickets will be sold or offered for sale.” The full statement: Cricket South Africa (CSA) has taken note of the confusion over the allocation of hospitality tickets for the South Africa and India series. Therefore, and the need to clarify this situation, CSA would like to emphasize that the decision not to sell tickets for the series was due to the need not to compromise the bio-secure environment in which the teams play. However, CSA is still contractually obligated to issue hospitality tickets to its commercial partners and guests traveling with Team India. Therefore, participation in competitions by commercial partners is a contractual commercial performance, in accordance with partner obligations. No hospitality tickets are sold or offered for sale. CSA regrets that cricket fans are currently unable to attend matches due to the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and very specific conditions of a bio-safe environment. CSA hopes fans will soon be able to attend live matches and enjoy their favorite sport. CSA further thanks the public for understanding and supporting the national team.



