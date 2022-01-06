Sports
USC Football Picks Outstanding Defensive Line Coach From Legendary CFB Program
USC Football continues their streak of hiring the perfect assistants for Lincoln Riley’s new staff with the reported hiring of Shaun Nua as their D-Line coach.
As Thamel noted, Nua has been a defensive coach at Michigan, where he has been since 2019. He was at ASU the year before and also served as a defensive coach there. He began his D-line coaching career with Navy, where he held the same role from 2012-2017.
Having Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo on his resume is of course huge, and his Samoan background is valuable. It is important to have a diverse workforce at USC as there are many talented Samoan football players for whom USC will compete in recruiting. Having a former Samoan college football player (BYU) in Nua on the staff is a perspective needed to give Samoan and other players of color the best experience.
Nua was there and did in this game, starting as a JUCO product and progressing to a Super Bowl champion in the 2005-2006 NFL season with Pittsburgh. Nua was the D-line coach for a defense that ranked 12th in total yards allowed per game this season, despite having to play two games into the season, which naturally resulted in some tough matchups on that defense. .
Shaun Nua is a great fit for the USC football program, as his West Coast roots fit the program, not just his Samoan roots. He began his playing career at Eastern Arizona College and made his way to the ball at BYU. Returning to Arizona to coach at ASU and now finding his way back to coaching at SC proves that there is no one more West Coast than Nua.
The fact that he left a program that just made the playoff and had a great defense for USC says quite a bit about the state of the Trojan football program. Michigan also has a lot of history. It may not be USC, but it could very well have been good enough to hold Nua in place.
However, everyone wants to coach for Riley, and I get it. He is a top 5-6 head coach in the country at WORST, and he has generated so much excitement at SC.
Thanks to Mike Bohn and Brandon Sosna for their hard work to gather the best possible staff for our football program this off-season. They really nailed this upcoming staff.
