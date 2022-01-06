World’s top male tennis player turned away from Australian border over vaccination status

Novak Djokovic’s chance of playing for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo on Thursday when the country denied him entry and canceled his visa for failing to meet the requirements for an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination rules.

The senior Djokovic announced on social media on Tuesday that he had a waiver permit and he landed in Australia late Wednesday with a medical waiver from the state of Victoria, which was expected to protect him from the strict vaccination regulations in place for the first major tennis match of this year. tournament.

But the national border authorities did not accept the waiver, with the Australian Border Force issuing a statement stating that Djokovic did not meet the entry requirements.

The rule is very clear, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a news conference. You need a medical exemption. He had no valid medical clearance. We call at the border and it is enforced there.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the visa cancellation followed a review of Djokovics’ medical exemption by border officials who looked at the integrity and evidence behind it.

He said Djokovic was free to appeal the decision, but if a visa is canceled, someone will have to leave the country.

The president of Djokovics-born Serbia criticized the harassment of the star, who was detained overnight at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport. The 20-time winner had to wait more than eight hours at the airport to find out if he could enter the country. He was later transferred to a secure hotel near central Melbourne, which is monitored by immigration officials.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. and other local media reported that action had been taken in the Federal Court against the withdrawal of Djokovic’s visa.

Quarantine-free access wouldn’t have been a problem if Djokovic had been able to prove he had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Instead, he applied for a medical waiver, a route that only became an option in recent months after the state of Victoria withdrew from a full no-vaccination, no-play policy.

Questions have been raised about the approval of the exemption.

The Sydney Morning Herald published letters from the Department of Health and Health Minister Greg Hunt to Tennis Australia late last year indicating that Djokovic was not meeting the standard for quarantine-free entry at the time.

Responding to questions about confusion about the different state and federal requirements, Morrison said it was up to individual travelers to have appropriate documentation on arrival.

The prime minister rejected the suggestion that Djokovic was picked, but he acknowledged that other players in Australia may have the same type of medical exemption.

One of the things the Border Force does is act on intelligence to focus their attention on potential arrivals, he said. If you let people make public statements about what they say they have and are going to do, they draw a lot of attention to themselves.

Anyone who does, he said, be it a celebrity, a politician, a tennis player. . . they can expect to be asked more questions than others before you come.

The medical waivers, vetted by two independent panels of experts and based on information provided anonymously by players and taken at face value, were intended to allow Djokovic to compete in the Australian Open regardless of his vaccination status.

He has spoken out against vaccines in the past and has steadfastly refused to acknowledge whether he has received any shots against the coronavirus.

His father, Srdjan Djokovic, told internet portal B92 that his son was being held at the airport in a room that no one can enter and is guarded by two police officers.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Instagram that he spoke to Djokovic while he was being held at the airport. He said Serbian authorities are taking steps to end the harassment of the world’s best tennis player as soon as possible.

Djokovic’s social media revelation that he was on his way to Australia in search of a record 21st major title immediately became a hot political topic. Many Australians who have struggled to obtain scarce and often expensive rapid antigen tests, or who have been forced into isolation, saw a double standard in the waiver fee for Djokovic.

Critics questioned what grounds he might have for the exemption, and backers argued that he has a right to privacy and freedom of choice.

Tension rises amid a new wave of COVID-19. The state recorded six deaths and 21,997 new cases on Thursday, the largest daily increase in cases in Victoria since the start of the pandemic.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley defended the fully legitimate application and process on Wednesday, insisting there was no special treatment for Djokovic.

The government of Victoria has ruled that only fully vaccinated players, staff, fans and officials may enter Melbourne Park when the tournament starts on January 17.

Only 26 people involved in the tournament applied for a medical waiver and, Tiley said, only a handful were awarded. None of those players have been publicly identified.

Acceptable grounds for a waiver include acute serious medical conditions, serious adverse reactions to a previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or evidence of COVID-19 infection within the past six months.

Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus in June 2020 after playing in a series of friendlies he hosted in Serbia and Croatia without social distancing during the pandemic.

Concerns over visa status mounted on Wednesday when Morrison, after initially saying it was a matter for the Victoria government, said that if the evidence to support Djokovic’s waiver application was deemed insufficient, “he will not be treated differently from anyone else.” , and hell is on the next plane home.

Home Secretary Karen Andrews said that while the state government and tennis organizers may allow an unvaccinated player to participate in the Australian Open, it is the Commonwealth government that will enforce our demands on the Australian border.