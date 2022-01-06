Cover girls hoop edges Westport, Somerset Berkley hockey blanks Taunton





SWANSEA Wednesday’s non-league game between Joseph Case and Westport came to an end. The Lady Cardinals did just enough and held on to defeat the Lady Wildcats, 47-43, at Joseph Case High School. Brooke Orton led the way for Case with a game-high16 points and three steals. Abigail Sirois came in with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Liberty Gazaille had a big game below it, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Lily Pichette had a team-high 12 points, six rebounds, a steal and a block for Westport (1-3). Other top performers include Korynne Holden (eight points, six steals, three assists and two rebounds). Zoey Sylvain (12 points, four rebounds, and one steal), Leah Sylvain (eight points, four steals, three assists, and two rebounds), and Sarah Perry (three points, eight rebounds, and a steal) also contributed for the Wildcats. Vote:Who is the Herald News Basketball Player of the Week December 27-31? Bourne 55, Diman 31 The Lady Bengals played their first game in two years on Wednesday against non-league opponent Bourne. Avery Rounds led Diman (0-1) with a team-high 13 points. Elizabeth Kinnane finished with seven points. HOCKEY Somerset Berkley 3, Taunton 0 The undefeated Raiders explained the opponent Taunton. Mason Sullivan scored two goals in the win for SB, which improved to 4-0. Noah Taylor also scored a goal in the win. BOYS BASKETBALL Seekonk 64, Bishop Stang 56 The Spartans lost their game against non-league opponent Seekonk. Stang travels to the cathedral on Saturday. GIRLS HOCKEY Archbishop Williams 5, Bishop Stang 3 The Lady Spartans dropped their game against Archbishop Williams. Stang travels to Arlington Catholic on Saturday. INNER TRACK GIRLS Joseph Case 46, Seekonk 39 The Lady Cardinals defeated a talented team from Seekonk on Wednesday. Case’s first place winners were MeganSmith (600), EmilyGreene (300), Ashlyn Byrnes (2 miles), and Hannah Santos in the high jump, tying a school record. The 4×400 relay team of Smith, Greene, JennaBenfeito and HannahStorm took first place. Wednesday January 5 High School Scores BOYS BASKETBALL Atlantis Charter vs. Norfolk Aggie, ppd Fairhaven 58, Bishop Connolly 30 Seekonk 64, Bishop Stang 56 diman vs. West Bridgewater, ppd Westport vs. Greater New Bedford, ppd GIRLS BASKETBALL Atlantis Charter in Bristol Aggie, ppd Joseph Case 47, Westport 43 Bourne 55, Diman 31 HOCKEY Bishop Stang vs. Cardinal Spellman, ppd Diman in Dartmouth, ppd Somerset Berkley 3, Taunton 0 GIRLS HOCKEY Archbishop Williams 5, Bishop Stang 3 Wrestle Durfee vs. New Bedford, ppd INNER TRACK GIRLS: Joseph Case 46, Seekonk 39 Herald News and sports editor Steven Sanchez of Taunton Daily Gazette can be reached at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

