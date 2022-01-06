The Ace tweets as Tennis Star is denied entry to Australia

Novak Djokovic (Photo: John Walton via PA Wire/PA Images)” data-caption=”Novak Djokovic “has failed to provide adequate evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia” and his visa has been canceled, the Australian Border Patrol has said. (Photo: John Walton via PA Wire/PA Images)” data-rich-caption=”Novak Djokovic “has failed to provide adequate evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia” and his visa has been canceled, the Australian Border Patrol has said. (Photo: John Walton via PA Wire/PA Images)” data-credit=”John Walton via PA Wire/PA Images” data-credit-link-back=”” /> Novak Djokovic has been denied access Australia, prevent him from defending and directing his Open title Twitter in overdrive. The men’s tennis No. 1 was caught in the middle of an international storm when the Australian Border Force confirmed that Djokovic’s visa application had been canceled and that he will be deported. The 34-year-old Serb had traveled to Australia after announcing that he had been granted a medical exemption from the Covid-19 vaccination rules to compete, causing a huge public and political backlash. However, that wasn’t enough for border officials to allow him entry into a country with strict entry requirements, leaving the star stranded overnight at a Melbourne airport when the Serbian president lashed out at the intimidation of the world’s top tennis player. It has been reported that Djokovic had not applied for a visa allowing exemptions for unvaccinated people. It is not known publicly whether Djokovic has been vaccinated, but he has previously said he is against it. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted: Mr Djokovics’ visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policy has been critical to Australia with one of the lowest death rates in the world from Covid, we remain vigilant. Story continues It turned out to be a vintage evening for comments. I just finished my phone call with Novak Djokovic, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic posted on Instagram. I told our Novak that all of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything they can to ensure that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player ends immediately. In accordance with all norms of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice. Novak is strong, as we all know. Others on social media were sympathetic (and hyperbolic). This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated. Related…

