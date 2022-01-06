Tour moved to South Africa for ICC Womens Cricket World Cup





(CMC) West Indies Womens tour of South Africa has been revised and will now feature five matches, including a warm-up match and four One-Day Internationals (ODIs), while preparations for the ICC Womens Cricket World Cup, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced this yesterday. It added that all matches will be played in a bio-secure environment at Johannesburg’s historic Imperial Wanderers Stadium, a venue the CWI says is close to the team hotel that has been secured for its exclusive use due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. . West Indies Women were previously scheduled to play three T20 Internationals and five ODIs against South African Women from January 15 to February 6. But in the revised schedule, the team will play a warm-up game against a South African XI on January 25, followed by four ODI’s two-day matches and two day/night games under lights against South African women from January 28 to February 6. A lot of hard work and collaboration has gone into our friends at Cricket South Africa regarding this tour and we are delighted to have confirmed this relocated ODI series, enabling us to play key international high level competitions and complete preparations prior to the ICC Womens Cricket World Cup, said CWI CEO Johnny Grave. We are deeply grateful to the operations and medical teams of both the CSAs and CWIs for their efforts to confirm the schedule and we look forward to an exciting ODI run. West Indies Womens head coach Courtney Walsh added that the tour will give the team a chance to get some cricket for the World Cup, especially as they played less cricket than expected following the cancellation of the ICC Womens World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. This tour will show us exactly what we need to fine-tune before we leave for New Zealand so that when we get there we can kick off and show ourselves on the global stage, Walsh added. The ODI Series is a crucial part of the West Indies Womens preparation for the ICC Womens Cricket World Cup, to be played in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, 2022.

