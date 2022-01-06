Sports
Novak Djokovic deported: Prime Minister Scott Morrison blames Tennis Australia and tennis star in exemption saga
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has blamed Tennis Australia (TA) and Novak Djokovic in the deportation saga of tennis stars, claiming clear advice on vaccine exemptions was being ignored.
Djokovic will board a flight from Australia today, pending legal action, after his visa was revoked by the federal government.
The world No. 1 had been given permission by the TA to participate in the Australian Open, but the vaccine waiver documentation to support his visa was reversed by border authorities.
Djokovic reportedly mentioned a COVID-19 infection in the past six months.
According to the guidelines of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI), recent infection is a valid reason for a temporary exemption from receiving the vaccine.
But tennis officials were told in November by Health Secretary Greg Hunt that the rule did not exist for unvaccinated travelers seeking entry with a medical exemption, Morrison said.
People must be considered fully vaccinated by ATAGI to gain quarantine-free entry into Australia, the prime minister told reporters on Thursday.
This is from the Health Minister: I can confirm that people who have contracted COVID-19 in the past six months and have not received two doses of a vaccine are not considered fully vaccinated.
That was the clear advice from the Minister of Health to Tennis Australia and that letter dates from the end of November last year.
This is why I’m alerting travelers, no matter what people tell you – it’s about what you’re responsible for when you get to the border.
Tennis Australia, which has not yet issued a statement on Djokovic’s eviction, has been approached for comment.
Djokovic made the news on Tuesday evening that he was on his way to Melbourne, but has not shared an update since.
Independent medical panels appointed by TA and the Victorian Health Department had reviewed Djokovic’s application to participate in the Australian Open under a vaccine waiver with anonymized documents.
TA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carolyn Broderick confirmed that the panels were not intelligence and did not examine the documents.
Morrison, on the other hand, said border authorities act on intelligence.
He said Djokovic’s previous statements about vaccines and mandates raised questions about tennis stars’ exemption request.
Tennis Australia said he could play and that’s fine, that’s their decision, but we’re calling at the border, Mr Morrison said on Thursday.
The rules will be made known to all travelers. They get on a plane based on their own opinion that they can meet those requirements and if they can’t, they can’t get in. That’s just how the rules work.
When you get people to make public statements about what they say they have and what they’re going to do and what their claims are, they draw a lot of attention to themselves.
Whoever does that can expect to be asked more questions than others. That’s how Border Force works. They are not featured at all.
American tennis star strikes
Meanwhile, Tennys Sandgren has attacked Australian governments over the Djokovic decision.
To be clear, two separate medical boards approved his exemption, the Outspoken World No. 98 wrote on Twitter.
And politicians are against it.
Australia does not deserve to host a grand slam.
The 30-year-old recently withdrew from this year’s Australian Open due to tournament vaccination requirement.
He has not applied for an exemption.
