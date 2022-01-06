Best Practices for IG Business

After you get your IG business account, you’d think all that’s left is to post content. And while this may be true to an extent, it is not quite the case if you want to succeed on this platform. That said, here are a few things to implement if you want to gain more followers and make sales on Instagram.

1. Choose a theme

As a business, you need an on-brand theme on IG to stand out from the crowd. Elements to look out for regarding this aspect include the color palette, content type, and brand voice. A consistent theme makes you easily recognizable to the audience and gives your feed a cohesive feel, enticing people to follow along and pay attention to what you have to say. Learn more about increasing followers on Stormy.

Keep in mind that the ultimate goal is to get more followers by promoting your brand as much as possible and ultimately get more sales. A consistent theme is therefore essential. Pick a particular tone to use in your captions that fits your brand. It can be soft and relaxed, professional or playful and sassy. Make sure it matches what your business is about.

Then choose the type of content you will be posting. Are you planning to post photos, videos, GIFs, or a combination of all? When it comes to images, make sure you are consistent with the fonts and colors. As for images, take advantage of the great tools Instagram has to offer, including Lightroom and VSCO.

2. Using hashtags

hashtags are one of the best ways to help people find what you have to offer and gain more followers in the process. When used correctly, hashtags can be a very powerful tool. Instead of using a term that comes to mind, consider relevant or trending hashtags. It allows you to categorize your content and get it into the hands of the right audience.

If you’re not sure where to start, consider a hashtag generator, which will give you a list of possible phrases. Then limit it to a smaller number of hashtags to use per post, as each differs from brand to brand. You can use between 7 and 30, experiment and see which gives the best results. You can do this by tapping the “View insights” section in a post and seeing how many people found your post with a particular hashtag.

You can use hashtags in posts, comments, and even stories to attract more people to your post or Page. Almost everyone uses hashtags, but when used in the right way, they can really help improve your bottom line.

3. Product Labels

This is a relatively new feature on the platform, but it provides an excellent way to showcase the items you sell on IG. When you tag a product, those looking at your post can tap the image and see a tag with the name and price of what you’re selling. In addition, they can tap on a specific tag and see a full description of the item and decide to view the product on your website from there.

4. Instagram Ads

Since Instagram is owned by Facebook, IG business accounts can take advantage of its FB campaign customization options, great targeting capabilities, and diverse formatting. IG ads can be very helpful if you want to get more followers.

You have the option to create IG ads from your FB ad manager or from the platform itself. When designing the ads, make sure they are engaging enough and fit your brand theme. You want people to stop scrolling and see what you have to say about your product, service or company. Don’t forget to include a Call to Action, such as the Shop Now button, to give people the opportunity to buy your product right away.

