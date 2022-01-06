How The Bills Expect To Make The Playoffs, And Compete For AFC Dominance In The Years To Come – Buffalo Bills Blog

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott had a plan for Wednesday after practice.

The Bills have made the playoffs in four of the past five seasons as McDermott joined Marv Levy as the only Bills coaches to do so, making the postseason the new norm in Buffalo.

The coach wanted to take some of his younger players aside to remind them how difficult it is to get to this point.

“That critical part of that for us going forward is making sure that [the younger] guys don’t take it for granted,” McDermott said. “Make sure those guys know because they’re going to end up being the leaders who then educate and influence the younger guys that come in as we head out here.”

That education reflects the changing tide that has occurred in Buffalo under McDermott and CEO Brandon Beane. It started with the end of an 18-year drought in the playoffs in 2017, the longest in North American professional sports. After a 2018 downturn, the Bills rammed into three straight seasons of 10 plus wins with a roster set up to compete for years to come.

“I’m not saying it’s expected to make the playoffs, but the standard we’re holding is it,” said quarterback Josh Allen. “Those are the expectations we have for the future. And really, every year our goal is to make the playoffs and give ourselves a chance to win the Super Bowl.”

Here’s what the postseason bracket looks like right now and what scenarios lie ahead.

The Bills have a chance on Sunday to take the AFC East title for the second year in a row against the struggling New York Jets (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). Buffalo needs a New England Patriots (10-6) win or loss against the Miami Dolphins (8-8) to set up at least one home playoff game. It would be the first time the Bills have made it to the division in front of a home crowd since 1995. It would be good news to have at least one playoff game at home as the Bills are 0-3 in playoff games on the way under McDermott.

“One of our coaches previously talked about his neighbor, who has had a season ticket for 20 years, and it would be the first time he sees the Bills win the AFC. [East] home,” said security Jordan Poyer. “We know how special it would be. It is clear that we have to go on day by day and do the work this week to be ready for execution on Sunday.”

The Patriots, led by coach Bill Belichick, ruled the division for many years, winning it nearly twice from 2001 to 2019. New England recovered faster than many expected from future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady’s departure for the 2020 season, earning a playoff spot last week. The teams have each won a game in their regular season series, and there is a 33% chance they will meet again in the wildcard round, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

The Bills have won three straight games, but the season has been full of ups and downs, from a big win in Kansas City early in the season to a shocking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Overall, the team has remained relatively healthy, with only three players remaining injured during the season: cornerback Tre’Davious White, defensive tackle Justin Zimmer and offensive lineman Ike Boettger.

After this year, the Bills expect to remain contenders because of the cornerstone players they have signed to long-term deals.

Allen has been a top-six quarterback for the past two seasons and gives the team a chance to win every time he takes the field. He is under contract until 2028, thanks to his six-year, $258 million extension. Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins has played well, especially lately, and has been signed through 2024. Linebacker Matt Milano re-signed with the Bills last offseason and White, a 2020 Pro Bowl corner, has been signed through 2025.

“It’s no secret that we got here, it’s not by accident that we made it to the playoffs,” said cornerback Levi Wallace. “We put the work in, we worked for it. We have great leadership, the right guys in great roles and crucial roles and how we are together. We are a close-knit team and we know what it takes and especially the experience we gained with the AFC Championship Game last year.”