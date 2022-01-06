Vols Football: Transferring Wyoming WR Isaiah Neyor to Visit Tennessee





As expected, transferring Wyoming wide receiver Isaiah Neylor has sparked a lot of interest since it hit the transfer portal. With three seasons to go, Neyor had a breakthrough season as a freshman redshirt this season. Now he is looking for a bigger program. Tennessee was one of the first offers Neyor received, and now they will be one of the schools he attends. 247Sports reports Neyor will visit Tennessee this weekend. The Volunteers are in its top three, along with USC and Texas. Each of those three will receive a visit from Neyor this week. The former 2-star prospect has a 6-3 frame, already linked to early production in Wyoming. Neyor caught 44 passes for 878 yards for the Cowboys last season and scored 12 times. A real big threat, Neyor averaged 20 yards per catch. Tennessee wants Velus Jones Jr. and replaced JaVonta Payton, who played the roles of lock and WR2 last season. The volunteers have Jalin Hyatt, Ramel Keyton, Jimmy Calloway and a few others ready to step in, but Neyor offers the chance to another dynamic playmaker on the perimeter. Josh Heupel showed all season how deadly size and speed can be in his attack. With Hendon Hooker also returning, this should be a pretty attractive landing spot for any recipient. Neyor has some busy days ahead of him, and a huge decision to make. Keep a close eye on this situation.

