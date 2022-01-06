Sports
Mark Kelleher’s overtime goal sends Silver Lake boys’ hockey to first win over Duxbury since 1997
Peter Bond made 20 saves for the Lakers, who had three shots on the net in the final 15 seconds of the extra session before Kelleher hooked up.
Tewksbury 5, Lincoln Sudbury 1 The Redmen faced LS for the first time in nearly two calendar years, and it took the Redmen a while to break the ice in the renewed rivalry between Dual County and Merrimack Valley 2.
But goals from sophomore Matthew Cooke and senior Aaron Connelly 1:32 apart midway through the second period saw eleventh-placed Tewksbury clinch victory at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough.
Tewksbury (5-0 overall, 4-0 league) threw 11 of his 35 total shots at LS senior goalkeeper Logan Herguth in the first period, including a break from senior captain Jason Cooke, but went into the first break with a 0-0 draw .
We talked about it after the first period. We got off to a bit of a slow start, said Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty. But once the goal comes, it starts to come in bunches.
A big hit down the mid-ice boards created a turnover and finally gave the Redmen the opening they needed as senior Sean Lane took the puck into the zone on a 2-on-1 and Matthew Cooke scored the lead. . Then, on a rebound from Nick Dicioccio’s shot from the right, Connelly shoved a backhander into the open left side of the net.
The Redmen added goals from sophomore Jeremy Insogna, Lane and senior captain Caden Connors in the third period. Meanwhile, junior Ben OKeefe made 17 stops, beating only on a Frankie DeTraglia power-play goal for LS (3-1, 2-1) with 6:44 to play.
Belmont 6, Winchester 0 Ben Fici and Matty Rowan each scored two goals for the No. 9 Marauders (8-0), heading to the Middlesex Liberty win over the No. 16 Red and Black on Skip Viglirolo Rink rolled. Michael Pomer and Adam Bauer added their first career goals and Ryan Griffin earned the shutout.
Braintree 5, Needham 1 Sophomore Larry Graziano (2 goals, assist), senior Jack Woods (2 goals) and junior Nolan Leonard (goal, assist) led the charge against the No. 7 Wamps (4-1) in the Bay State Herget win over Joseph Zapustas Ice rink in Randolph.
Dover Sherborn/Weston 5, Bellingham 1 Freshman Brayden McKenna scored his first career goal for DS/Weston (2-3), which had five different scorers in the Tri-Valley Small win at the MacDowell Ice Arena in Weston.
Falmouth 6, Barnstable 0 Jack Braga shutout and the Clippers (6-0-1) scored goals from six players, including freshman Kele Gregory’s first varsity count, in the Cape & Islands Atlantic win over Lt. Kennedy Rink in Hyannis.
Gloucester 6, Beverly 3 Jack Costanzo (3 goals) and Colby Jewell (1 goal, 2 assists) led the Fishermen (6-0) in the Northeastern Conference win over Talbot Rink.
Hingham 5, St Johns (Shrewsbury) 0 Aidan Brazel, Bill Jacobus and Ryan Burns scored goals in the second period to lead the No. 10 Harbormen (3-2) to nonleague victory at the New England Sports Center.
Lynnfield 6, Newburyport 0 Will Norton and Nick Lucich made their first varsity goals in a balanced attempt for the Pioneers (5-1), who rolled to the Cape Ann League win over Graf Rink.
Marblehead 9, Sausage 0 Connor Jalbert had a hat-trick, scored two of the goals in the space of seven seconds into the first period, and added a pair of assists to mark a major offensive night for the Magicians (2-4) in the Northeastern’s win. Conference at Salem States Rocket Arena.
Masconomet 5, Swampscott 1 Senior captain Matt McMillan scored a goal and added two assists as Masco (5-1) topped the Big Blue for the Northeastern Conference win at Essex Sports Center.
Methuen 3, Bedford 2 Brothers Owen (1 goal) and Noah Kneeland (1 goal, 1 assist) combined for 3 points to push the Rangers (4-1-2) to the MVC/DCL D3 win over Methuen High.
Milton 2, Weymouth 1 The Wildcats (4-2) got goals from senior Owen Radley and junior Jimmy Fallon, as well as 29 saves from senior captain Ryan Dexter in Bay State Herget’s win over Ulin Rink.
Norwood 4, Medfield 0 Senior goalkeeper Ethan Barrows shutout the Mustangs (6-0) at Pirelli Veterans Arena against the Warriors to take home the victory in Tri-Valley.
Plymouth North 3, Marshfield 0 Kaden Bonos’ second shutout led the Eagles (3-2) over the No. 12 Rams. Seven Eagles skaters scored a point in the Patriot League’s upset victory.
Bun 4, Nausea 3 James Mawhinney and Drew MacKinnon scored 13 seconds apart in the third period to rally the Blue Knights (5-1-1) for the win over Cape & Islands Atlantic at the Gallo Arena in Bourne. Harry Delman had the other two goals for Sandwich.
St Johns Prep 4, Austin Prep 1 Junior Will Van Sicklins’ goal and assist led the No. 8 Eagles (4-1) to nonleague road win over the No. 6 Cougars (2-1) at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury.
Stoneham 3, Burlington 0 Kolby Horgan, Joseph Kranefuss and Danny Storella scored for the Spartans (4-3) in the Middlesex win at the Burlington Ice Palace. Aiden Goulding deserved the shutout.
Walpole 3, Framingham 2 Junior Grady Murphy’s 7:22 goal left the Timberwolves (3-1) in the third period to win the Bay State Conference at Rodman Arena.
Waltham 1, Billerica 0 Jack Perry made 25 saves for the Hawks (3-1-1) in an MVC/DCL Division 1 win at Hallenborg Pavilion.
Whitman-Hanson 5, Lexington 4 Zakk Spanos’ first goal was the game winner as the Panthers (4-3) earned the nonleague road win over Hayden Rink. Spano also had an assist for WH, who also got big games from Joe Culley (2 goals, assist), Matt Solari (goal, 2 assists) and Alex Ofwel (goal, assist).
Woburn 0, Read 0 Alec Sullivan for No. 14 Reading (3-1-1) and Jeremy Barreto for No. 17 Woburn (4-1-1) had equal shutouts in the Middlesex Liberty draw at OBrien Arena.
Jim Clark reported from Marlborough. Sarah Barber, Emma Healy, Vitoria Poejo and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email [email protected]. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.
