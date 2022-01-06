Steelers’ All-Big Ben Era Team: A Look at Ben Roethlisberger’s Best Teammates Before the Probable Final Game

Ben Roethlisberger is loved by Steelers fans for many different reasons. His gritty style of play is certainly one of them, as is the fact that he made Pittsburgh his home while spending his entire career with the franchise.

Winning games — and two Super Bowls — top the list of reasons why Steelers fans revere Roethlisberger. Despite having some very good teams, the Steelers’ Super Bowl drought had reached 24 years by the time the franchise selected Roethlisberger in the 2004 NFL draw. A 6-10 outfit the previous season, the Steelers went 15-1 during Roethlisberger’s rookie season. They became the first six seeds to win the Super Bowl a year later and became the first franchise to win six Vince Lombardi trophies in 2008.

The Steelers won another AFC title in 2010 when Roethlisberger became the 10th quarterback to start the Super Bowl three times. Since their last Super Bowl trip, the Steelers have won four AFC North division titles (bringing Roethlisberger to eight) and made the playoffs six times with a trip to the AFC Championship Game in 2016. The Steelers also have their series. expanded from 18. non-losing seasons, a streak that has spanned Roethlisberger’s entire career.

As integral as Roethlisberger has been in that success, football is a team sport after all, and Roethlisberger has been surrounded by some of the best NFL talent for the past 18 seasons. Three of his teammates have already been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, an honor Roethlisberger is likely to receive once he is eligible.

As Roethlisberger puts the finishing touches to his time with the Steelers, here’s a look at the Steelers’ All-Big Ben Era Team stretching from 2004-21.

insult

A reliable backup for eight seasons, Batch won two-thirds of his starts with the Steelers. In running back, Roethlisberger has a choice between a Hall of Famer (Bettis), a two-time All-Pro (Bell), a two-time Super Bowl champion (Parker), and the player who just broke the franchise of Bell and Franco Harris. rookie records (Harris).

Roethlisberger’s receivers are just as deadly. He could throw to former Super Bowl MVP (Ward), the recipient of one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history (Holmes), a four-time All-Pro (Brown), a formidable deep threat (Wallace), and the versatile Smith-Schuster. Though he hasn’t played with him in a long time, Roethlisberger has developed a quick rapport with Johnson, who became his fifth 1,000-yard receiver this season. Rest assured that Roethlisberger won’t forget his tight ends, led by Miller, who is considered the greatest tight end in franchise history.

The Steelers offense is anchored by Faneca, who received a Hall of Fame jacket and bronze bust last summer. The line is also headed by a potential future Hall of Famer in Pouncey, who continued the line of major Pittsburgh centers. The line also includes a two-time Pro Bowler in Villanueva and one of the best guards of 2010 in DeCastro, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

Defense

And you thought the offense was charged. Like the attack, this unit already has a Hall of Famer in Polamalu, who, like Faneca, was inducted last summer. The unit includes the franchise’s all-time career pocket leader (Harrison) and the player who recently broke his season record for layoff (Watt). Watt could soon join Polamalu and Harrison as the winner of the Defensive Player of the Year.

Polamalu is flanked in the secondary by Fitzpatrick, whose arrival in 2019 immediately changed the complexion of the defence. You could say the same about Haden’s arrival in 2017, when the Steelers defense went from good to great. Taylor was a starter on all three Roethlisberger’s Super Bowl teams, while “Big Play” William Gay equaled Rod Woodson’s franchise record by returning five consecutive touchdown interceptions.

The defensive line is mixed with players from the past and present. Casey “Big Snack” Hampton is in charge of a line of defense that also includes Heyward, a five-year Pro Bowler. The unit also includes two-time Super Bowl champions in Keisel and Smith.

Special teams

Boswell, a 2017 Pro Bowler, is the most accurate kicker in franchise history. Brown returned four points and one kickoff for scores during his nine years at Pittsburgh. Randel El, a versatile player who threw the game-clinching touchdown in Super Bowl XL, also returned four punts and one kickoff for touchdowns during his time with the Steelers.